Betting

Cantor Gaming debuts new sports book at The Venetian

By Chris SierotyLAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
November 1, 2011 - 3:51 pm
 

Cantor Gaming on Tuesday debuted its latest race and sports book in Las Vegas, a three-month, multimillion-dollar renovation of the previous facility at The Venetian.

The new sports book features a 100-foot-long, high-definition 4-millimeter black video screen, one of the world’s largest. The 10,000-square-foot space includes surround sound, marble flooring, and 118 carrels, the most of any Cantor sports book.

"This is the next step in our expansion in Nevada," said Lee Amaitis, president and CEO of the Las Vegas-based gaming company. "This is the biggest and most impressive one we’ve built so far."

Amaitis declined to disclose the project’s cost. The book also features the company’s distinctive flashy red betting carrels, a VIP area, and separate betting windows and high-definition screens dedicated to horse racing.

He described the company’s latest sports book as a "sleek and contemporary environment that offers the most sophisticated experience on the Strip."

Amaitis said his company, which over the last five has introduced several sports wagering products and new betting technology to Las Vegas, has also demonstrated it is a "true partner" by investing heavily in "bricks and sticks" books.

"It’s a great draw," said John Caparella, president and CEO of The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center. "You’ve got to have a great sports book to draw them in from the casino."

He said a Cantor sports book was that great draw "to bring people into the casino."

The renovation marks the first phase of a $30 million Venetian casino upgrade.

Caparella said over the next eight months the resort will undergo 15 to 17 construction projects, including expanding the poker room, enhancing the casino’s lighting and introducing themed bars. He declined to elaborate on what companies or brands would be featured.

The partnership with Cantor was formed in 2008. The luxury resort ran its former sports book with technology licensed from Cantor, making The Venetian the first Strip casino to offer Cantor’s mobile gaming devices, including its e-Deck tablet, which allows wagers from anywhere on the casino floor.

The upgraded sports book also offers access to Cantor Gaming’s sports betting application. The application for Google’s Android operating system was released last week and lets customers use Cantor’s In-Running system, which bets on situations during specific sporting events.

Cantor also began operating the sports book at Lagasse’s Stadium at the Palazzo on Sept. 1.

"We were operating the sports books ourselves and had a partnership with them," Caparella said. "With the renovation plans, we handed over operations of the (sports) book to Cantor."

The Venetian remodel is the largest project Cantor has completed in Las Vegas. The company also runs sports books at the M Resort, Tropicana Las Vegas, Hard Rock Hotel, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas.

Amaitis declined to discuss the company’s next project. He said the privately held company has had discussions about expanding in Northern Nevada

"I would love to be in Northern Nevada," Amaitis said. "I love Reno. It would be a great spot for us."

Contact reporter Chris Sieroty at csieroty@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Sweet 16
Todd Dewey, Matt Holt and Kelly Stewart go over their picks for the NCAA March madness sweet 16.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Midwest Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA midwest bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA South Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA South bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA East Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA east bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA West Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA west bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 15
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Westgate Sports Book Director John Murray.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 14
Adam Hill and Kelly Stewart discuss betting strategies for college basketball.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl prop futures
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop futures.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII prop bets
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII picks
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL divisional playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL divisional playoffs.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football National Championship
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 17
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week 17 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week Three
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week three of the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like