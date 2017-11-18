Eagles ready to soar past decimated Cowboys

All the signs point to Philadelphia, which has the NFL’s best record at 8-1, has covered its past six games and is coming off a bye week.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, right, blocks Washington Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, left, during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker, rear, stops a leaping Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) from advancing the ball in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) attempts to break a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs safety Ron Parker, rear, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Hitchens (59) and Sean Lee (50) combine to stop Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce from advancing the ball after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi (36) in action during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi (36) in action during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Sean Lee (50) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith (77) lines up against Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Zombo (51) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith (77) faces off against Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Zombo (51) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Dallas Cowboys' Sean Lee (50) gives chase as Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith (11) scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)

FILE- This Nov. 5, 2017, file photo shows Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Philadelphia. Wentz and the Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 8-1 a year after Dak Prescott led the Cowboys on an 11-game winning streak and the best record in the NFC when both quarterbacks were rookies. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

In the movie “Silver Linings Playbook,” Robert DeNiro’s character, a Philadelphia bookie, wagers his life savings on a bizarre parlay.

His beloved Eagles must beat the rival Cowboys, and Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, who plays his son, must score at least five out of 10 in a dance contest.

We don’t want to give away the ending, though the movie came out in 2012, but Philadelphia cruised to a win and cover in the mythical matchup.

Minus the dance contest, we expect life to imitate art Sunday night at Dallas’ AT&T Stadium, where the Eagles are 4-point favorites over the Cowboys and the rivalry game still means a lot to Philadelphia fans.

“I can remember back when I played here in ’99, all week long it was like, ‘I don’t care what else happens the rest of the year, you’ve got to beat the Cowboys,’” said Eagles coach and former quarterback Doug Pederson. “That’s the mindset of the city.”

All the signs point to Philadelphia, which has the NFL’s best record at 8-1, has covered its past six games and is coming off a bye week.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz directs the NFL’s No. 2 scoring offense (31.4 points per game) with a league-leading 23 touchdown passes. Philadelphia also features a solid ground game with LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi and a top-1o scoring defense (19.9 ppg).

Dallas saw its three-game win streak come to an emphatic end in Sunday’s 27-7 loss at Atlanta, where it was missing running back Ezekiel Elliott and left tackle Tyron Smith, whose replacements allowed seven sacks. Both players will miss Sunday’s game.

The Cowboys also will be without All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee, the leader of their defense who is expected to miss the next three games with a hamstring injury. In two games Lee missed earlier this season, Dallas dropped back-to-back home games to the Rams and Packers.

It’s hard to find a silver lining for the Cowboys.

Four more plays for Week 11 (home team in CAPS):

Patriots (-7) over Raiders: New England is rounding into Super Bowl form with five straight wins during which it has allowed an average of 13.4 points. Coach Bill Belichick wisely kept the Patriots in Colorado after their 41-16 win over the Broncos to stay in high altitude to prepare for Mexico City. Oakland has a suspect pass defense that has no interceptions this season. Tom Brady has thrown 19 TD passes and only two interceptions, and New England has won 12 straight road games.

Lions (-3) over BEARS: Detroit is clicking on offense after scoring 68 points in back-to-back wins over the Packers and Browns. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for 17 TDs with only five interceptions and has two dangerous targets in wideouts Golden Tate and Marvin Jones. Chicago averages only 16.7 ppg.

Jaguars (-7½) over BROWNS: Cleveland is coming off another ugly loss — both straight up and ATS — and will struggle to score against Jacksonville’s NFL-best scoring defense (14.9 ppg). The Jaguars also lead the NFL in sacks (35) and are tied for fourth in interceptions (11). That doesn’t bode well for Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, who has thrown for only four TDs with a league-high 12 interceptions.

VIKINGS (-2½) over Rams: We’ll lay the short spread at home in what will be Los Angeles’ toughest test yet. Minnesota is on a 21-6 ATS run at home, and its offense has finally caught up to its stout defense. Vikings quarterback Case Keenum threw for 304 yards and four TDs in Sunday’s 38-30 win at Washington.

Last week: 3-2 against the spread

Season: 23-27

