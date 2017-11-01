Early action on Dodgers over Astros in Game 7 of World Series

Los Angeles, with Yu Darvish starting, is a favorite ranging from minus-152 to minus-163 over Houston and starter Lance McCullers in Wednesday’s Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

Las Vegas sports books are 0-6 in the World Series, and the early action is on the Dodgers in Game 7.

“This one started out as all Dodgers, but it’s still early yet,” Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci said late Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles, with Yu Darvish starting, is a favorite ranging from minus-152 to minus-163 over Houston and starter Lance McCullers in Wednesday’s Game 7 at Dodger Stadium. The total is 7½.

“The line’s pretty high,” CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt said. “It makes me feel we’ll get Houston action. Right now, they’re betting the Dodgers. We’ve taken a $40,000 bet and a $25,000 bet today on the Dodgers.”

CG Technology, which has locations at The Venetian and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, among others, lost $500,000 to a bettor in Game 6 who placed five separate six-figure wagers on Los Angeles, which evened the series in a 3-1 win.

Bettors have beaten the books in each of the first six games, and the betting handle has been much higher than in recent years.

“I’m sure we’ve lost six of six before, but not with this much in the pot,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “There’s been an incredible amount of betting going on in the Series.”

Bogdanovich said William Hill has taken six-figure bets on every game and expects more to pour in Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ll be shocked if we didn’t see the same thing in Game 7,” he said. “To me, the number looks real high. Every game has been close.”

The odds changed dramatically in Game 6, when Houston and starter Justin Verlander were early minus-120 favorites before Dodgers money saw Los Angeles close as a minus-140 favorite.

“I’ve never seen such big fluctuations in a game,” Scucci said.

As of Wednesday morning, Holt said CG Technology faces a liability of $400,000 if the Astros win.

“As of right now, we’re Dodgers fans,” he said, anticipating some six-figure bets as the first pitch approaches.

Of 108 winner-take-all baseball playoff games, the home team has won 54 and the road team has won 54. Of 38 Game 7s in the World Series, the home team has won 19 and the road team has won 19.

Favorites have gone 29-8 in this year’s playoffs, run-line favorites are 22-9 and home teams are 27-10. The over-under mark is 17-18-2.

McCullers outdueled Darvish in Game 3, a 5-3 Dodgers loss in which the Japanese pitcher allowed four earned runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings. Darvish has allowed eight runs in 13 2/3 innings to Houston this season.

McCullers gave up three earned runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings of Game 3. The Astros are 1-5 in his past six road starts.

