Final Review-Journal Madness Challenge standings

Auburn's forward Horace Spencer (0) and New Mexico State guard JoJo Zamora (4) battle for a rebound in the first half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Handicapper Doug Fitz went 11-6 ATS and hit his two best bets to win the Review-Journal’s Madness Challenge contest. Handicapper Kelly Stewart finished one point back in second place after going 10-7 ATS and hitting her two best bets.

Handicapper Paul Stone settled for third after going 8-3-1 ATS in the first week of the contest. The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and handicapper Bruce Marshall tied for fourth.

The contest covered NCAA Tournament games in the first round and the Sweet 16. Each pick against the spread was worth one point, a best bet counted for two points and a push was worth a half-point.

Here are the final standings:

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

■ Points: 13

■ Record: 11-6

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

■ Points: 12

■ Record: 10-7

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

■ Points: 9½

■ Record: 8-8-1

Adam Hill

Review-Journal

■ Points: 8½

■ Record: 8-8-1

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

■ Points: 8½

■ Record: 7-9-1