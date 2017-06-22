Golden Nugget posts lines for 106 college football games of the year

The Golden Nugget sports book posted lines Thursday on 106 college football games of the year.
Ohio State is a 7-point home favorite over Oklahoma on Sept. 9 on the second full Saturday of the season. The Buckeyes, the 4-1 second choice behind Alabama (3-1) to win the 2018 national title, also are 8½-point favorites over Penn State on Oct. 28 and 6-point favorites over Michigan on Nov. 25 at Michigan Stadium.
Southern California, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, the 5-1 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, is an 8-point favorite over Notre Dame on Oct. 21 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Trojans also are favored by 15½ over UCLA on Nov. 18 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
On rivalry Saturday, Nov. 25, Alabama is a 6½-point favorite over Auburn, and Florida State is a 4-point favorite over Florida.
Defending national champion Clemson is a 2-point favorite over Florida State on Nov. 11.
