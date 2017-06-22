Golden Nugget posts lines for 106 college football games of the year

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches their NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches from behind the line of scrimmage during their NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer leads his team on to the field for their NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches during NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, in Miami. Michigan plays Florida State in the Orange Bowl Friday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO JIM, INSTEAD OF JOE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida State , Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is seen during the Michigan spring football game, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, right, stands with Lou Holtz, former college football coach, as Holtz is recognized as the honorary captain of the Scarlet team during Ohio State's NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

FILE - In this April 15, 2017, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to his players during the NCAA college football team's spring game, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The increasing visibility of spring football games has offered plenty of feel-good moments and fan-friendly opportunities. What they don't provide is much insight into what these teams will be doing this fall. With so many spring games on television, teams don't want to give anything away to rival coaches who may be tuning in. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The Golden Nugget sports book posted lines Thursday on 106 college football games of the year.

Ohio State is a 7-point home favorite over Oklahoma on Sept. 9 on the second full Saturday of the season. The Buckeyes, the 4-1 second choice behind Alabama (3-1) to win the 2018 national title, also are 8½-point favorites over Penn State on Oct. 28 and 6-point favorites over Michigan on Nov. 25 at Michigan Stadium.

Southern California, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, the 5-1 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, is an 8-point favorite over Notre Dame on Oct. 21 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Trojans also are favored by 15½ over UCLA on Nov. 18 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

On rivalry Saturday, Nov. 25, Alabama is a 6½-point favorite over Auburn, and Florida State is a 4-point favorite over Florida.

Defending national champion Clemson is a 2-point favorite over Florida State on Nov. 11.

