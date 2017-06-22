ad-fullscreen
Golden Nugget posts lines for 106 college football games of the year

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2017 - 1:29 pm
 

The Golden Nugget sports book posted lines Thursday on 106 college football games of the year.

Ohio State is a 7-point home favorite over Oklahoma on Sept. 9 on the second full Saturday of the season. The Buckeyes, the 4-1 second choice behind Alabama (3-1) to win the 2018 national title, also are 8½-point favorites over Penn State on Oct. 28 and 6-point favorites over Michigan on Nov. 25 at Michigan Stadium.

Southern California, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, the 5-1 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, is an 8-point favorite over Notre Dame on Oct. 21 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Trojans also are favored by 15½ over UCLA on Nov. 18 at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

On rivalry Saturday, Nov. 25, Alabama is a 6½-point favorite over Auburn, and Florida State is a 4-point favorite over Florida.

Defending national champion Clemson is a 2-point favorite over Florida State on Nov. 11.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

 

