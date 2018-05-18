Betting

Handicapper likes Golden Knights over Jets in Game 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2018 - 7:05 pm
 
Updated May 17, 2018 - 7:13 pm

Like so many gamblers who have failed to crack the code at Las Vegas casinos, Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice has struggled to find the winning formula against the Golden Knights.

After the Jets came out flying in a 4-2 win in the opener of the Western Conference Final, they tried to beat the Knights with speed and finesse in Game 2 but failed in a 3-1 loss in Winnipeg.

The Jets, the NHL’s biggest team, attempted to impose their will physically in Game 3 but came up short in a 4-2 loss at T-Mobile Arena.

“They went from having 17 hits in Game 2 to having 48 in Game 3,” handicapper Dana Lane said. “They’re trying different things. That’s an indication to me that Paul Maurice is still trying to find the right combination to unlock the key to Vegas’ demise.

“He’s a little frustrated. Vegas can play any way Winnipeg wants to play.”

While road teams have a winning record in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Knights are 5-1 at home, where they’ve outscored opponents 22-10 while winning three games by at least two goals.

Jonathan Marchessault scored 35 seconds into Game 3 and added an empty-net goal with 2.7 seconds left to cover the puck line (-1½) and push the game over the total in what CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal said was a $60,000 swing for his book.

Lane expects the fast times at T-Mobile Arena to continue Friday night for the Knights, who are minus 130 favorites over the Jets in Game 4.

“Vegas is getting more comfortable. They’re finding more things about Winnipeg to exploit than Winnipeg is finding about them to exploit,” said Lane (@DanaLaneSports). “You can definitely see the momentum changing in this series. For about seven minutes in the third period (Wednesday), Winnipeg applied as much pressure as they possibly could have on Vegas and they still could not get the job done.

“I’m really thinking Vegas is going to win Game 4 and they’re going to put a stranglehold on this series.”

The total is 5½ (Over minus 115), and the Knights are plus 220 on the puck line. The Knights have won four of their past five playoff games by at least two goals.

When Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury wasn’t amusing himself — and TV viewers — by tickling Blake Wheeler’s ear during a scrum in front of the net, he put on a show between the pipes, robbing Mark Scheifele twice during one sequence midway through the third period to preserve the lead.

“I said Fleury had to steal one or two of these games, and that was his first one,” Lane said. “Marc-Andre Fleury has gone from a top-10 goaltender to a top-3 one in Las Vegas.”

Fleury and Scheifele, the league’s leading goal scorer this postseason, are the 3-1 co-favorites to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

Before the series, Lane said the biggest key would be staying disciplined, and the Knights allowed the Jets only two power plays Wednesday after giving them three in Game 2 and four in Game 1.

“Vegas just keeps on grinding, stays disciplined and keeps playing their system with a bunch of guys that really have something to prove,” Lane said. “That’s why they’ve been so successful this year.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Knights On Game Three Against Winnipeg
The Golden Knights react to their game three win against Winnipeg at home.
Golden Knights' Cody Eakin On Preparing For Game Four
Golden Knights Forward Cody Eakin talks about preparation for game four against the Winnipeg Jets.
Gerard Gallant Talks About Eakin, Game Four Pressure
Gerard Gallant goes over the Golden Knights preparing for game four against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights’ Fleury tickles Wheeler’s ear during Game 3 scrum
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury tickled Jets' Blake Wheeler during a scrum in Game 3. The scrum occured behind Vegas’ net with 2:34 left in the second period of the Golden Knights’ 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Wednesday night Wheeler, whose helmet was off and had his back to the goalie, somehow seemed unfazed. The Golden Knights lead the Western Conference final series 2-1, and host Game 4 on Friday night.
Golden Edge: Knights, Fleury step up in Game 3
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Adam Hill break down the Golden Knights 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, including a pair of big performances from Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal.
Gerard Gallant talks about Game 3 win
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' 4-2 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Knights talk about 4-2 win in Game 3
Alex Tuch, Erik Haula and Marc-Andre Fleury talk about the Golden Knights' win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
James Neal talks after his 2-point performance in Game 3
James Neal talks about Game 3 in which he had a goal and an assist.
Golden Knights talk about what they're hoping for in Game 3
Ryan Reaves, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Brayden McNabb and Marc-Andre Fleury discuss what they learned from the first two games of the series as well as what they're hoping for in Game 3.
Golden Edge: Knights know they must start fast in Game 3
Zac Pacleb talked to the Golden Knights after they returned from Winnipeg ready for a quick start in Game 3.
Gerard Gallant talks after optional skate
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about his assessments from the first two games of the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Knights talk about Game 2 win
Jonathan Marchessault, Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal talk about the team's 3-1 win in Winnipeg
Gerard Gallant talks about his team's Game 2 win
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks to the media after the team's 3-1 win.
Golden Edge: Knights tie the series with a Game 2 win
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Adam Hill recap the Golden Knights 3-1 win in Winnipeg.
Voices of Golden Knights players welcome visitors at McCarran airport
Four Golden Knights players will start delivering recorded messages this week as part of the “Voices of Vegas” program at McCarran International Airport.
Knights players discuss changes heading into game 2 against Winnipeg
Erik Haula, James Neal and Jonathan Marchessault discuss what changes need to happen in order for the Knights to tie the series with Winnipeg.
Gerard Gallant on game 2 against Winnipeg
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about what Knights need to improve on heading into game two against Winnipeg.
Gerard Gallant and Deryk Engelland talk about Game 1
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant and defenseman Deryk Engelland discuss the Golden Knights' loss to the Jets in Game 1.
Golden Edge: Knights fall to the Jets in Game 1
Bryan Salmond, Adam Hill and Ed Graney discuss the Golden Knights flat start in the Western Conference Finals.
Winnipeg Jets On Game Seven Win Against Predators
The Winnipeg Jets react to their 5-1 win against the Nashville Predators.
Golden Edge: Knights Will Play Jets In Western Conference Finals
Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill goes over the Winnipeg Jets win over the Nashville Predators. The Golden Knights will now play the Jets in Winnipeg on Saturday.
Golden Edge: One-on-one With Bellemare
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interviews Pierre-Edouard Bellemare about his favorite food and how to make it into the NHL.
Golden Edge: Knights waiting for conference finals opponent
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp break down the potential matchups for the Golden Knights in the conference finals.
Players talk about waiting for the Western Conference Finals
Marc-Andre Fleury, Alex Tuch, Colin Miller and Shea Theodore discuss the upcoming Western Conference Finals.
Gerard Gallant talks about the Western Conference Finals
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the series between Winnipeg and Nashville as well as how his team is preparing for the Western Conference Finals.
Golden Knights Fans React To Team And The Arsenal
Golden Knights fans react to City National Arena's The Arsenal store and how the team has effected Vegas.
Golden Knights On What To Expect From Western Conference Finals
Golden Knights players talk about what to expect from the Western Conference finals and the playoffs.
Gallant Gallant On Playoff Schedule
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant goes over the playoff schedule ahead for the Knights.
George McPhee Talks About Golden Knights Success
George McPhee goes over the Golden Knights success during the NHL 2017-2018 season.
Golden Knights Watch Party Highlights
Golden Knights fans gather outside the T-Mobile arena to watch the Golden Knights play game six against the San Jose Sharks.
Nate Schmidt On Golden Knights Victory Against Sharks
Golden Knights Defenseman Nate Schmidt goes over the Knights game six victory against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Knights React To Series Win Against Sharks
Golden Knights react to their shutout win against the San Jose Sharks in game six of the round two playoffs.
Station Casinos offers free wagers on Golden Knights to win Cup
Station Casinos will offer free bets on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. The locals casino company announced a promotion offering free wagers ranging from $5 to $250 on the team who wins hockey’s most coveted trophy. Thousands of invited holders of Station’s Boarding Pass loyalty card will receive an offer by mail to swipe their cards Monday at kiosks at seven properties. A winning ticket could cash for up to $1,000. The Golden Knights are now the 4-1 co-favorites with the Nashville Predators to claim the NHL championship.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Vegas Golden Knights, US Army look to settle trademark dispute
The Golden Knights are looking to settle their trademark dispute with the U.S. Army. Both sides have been in a trademark dispute over the name “Golden Knights” and the primary colors of gray, gold and black. The Army says the hockey team’s use of Golden Knights as a trademark causes confusion with its parachute team. They are also known as the Golden Knights. The Army filed its complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights filed a settlement motion with the patent office’s trademark trial and appeal board on Jan. 25. The motion gives the team 90 days to resolve issues with the Army. “We’re trying to form a joint use agreement where both sides can continue to have their name."
Golden Knights forecheck
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: Final Four
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA final four.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Sweet 16
Todd Dewey, Matt Holt and Kelly Stewart go over their picks for the NCAA March madness sweet 16.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Midwest Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA midwest bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA South Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA South bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA East Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA east bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA West Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA west bracket.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like