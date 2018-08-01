Harrah’s becomes 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

The casino started taking sports bets two days after its sister property, Bally’s, did, joining the Borgata, Ocean Resort, Bally’s and two horse racing tracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park.

This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

Frank Sinatra impersonator Brian Duprey, left, and Elvis Presley impersonator Kevin Mills, right, show off a ticket for a bet they placed on the New York Yankees moments after Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. began accepting sports bets on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

James Prendergast of Washington Township in northwestern New Jersey places bets on teams to win the Super Bowl at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. moments after it started accepting sports bets on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Employees of the new sports book at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. process wagers for customers moments after the casino started accepting sports bets on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Alan Kallman places the first sports bet at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. He put $25 on the New York Yankees to win the World Series. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

A clerk at the new sports book at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City N.J. process wagers for a customer moments after the casino started accepting sports bets on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A Frank Sinatra impersonator asked Luck to be a lady as he bet on the New York Yankees on Wednesday and an Elvis impersonator thanked the clerk very much for handing him a similar bet slip as Harrah’s became the fourth Atlantic City casino to offer sports betting.

The casino started taking sports bets two days after its sister property, Bally’s, did, joining the Borgata, Ocean Resort, Bally’s and two horse racing tracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park.

“I did one with my heart and one with my head,” said James Prendergast, of Washington Township in Warren County. “My heart bet on the (New York) Giants to win the Super Bowl, and my head bet on the (Houston) Texans.”

Longtime Harrah’s customer Alan Kallman, of Monroe Township, placed the first sports bet at Harrah’s, putting $25 on the Yankees to win the World Series — after his wife talked him out of betting on the Boston Red Sox.

“There’s a saying, Alan: Happy wife, happy life,” said Kevin Ortzman, Atlantic City president of Caesars Entertainment, which owns Harrah’s, Bally’s and Caesars.

Ortzman said Bally’s sports book “has met our expectations” during its first two days of operation, but he would not say how much in bets it had taken in.

What the industry is waiting for is approval to offer mobile or online sports betting. No one has been approved to offer that, although numerous gambling companies have applied to state gambling regulators for permission to do so before football season begins in September.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they choose to do so.