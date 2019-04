Here are the NFL draft props at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Crews set up stage for NFL Draft on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

NFL draft props

Posted at Westgate, Station Casinos, William Hill and CG Technology sportsbooks

*Props close at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday

Player to be drafted first

Kyler Murray; -800

Nick Bosa; 4-1

Quinnen Williams; 10-1

Josh Allen; 15-1

Dwayne Haskins; 25-1

Drew Lock; 40-1

Jawaan Taylor; 50-1

Rashan Gary; 75-1

Field (all others); 15-1

Number of quarterbacks taken in first round

Over 3½; -360

Under 3½; +280

Number of running backs taken in first round

Over 1½; +400

Under 1½; -600

Number of wide receivers taken in first round

Over 2½; -140

Under 2½; +110

Nick Bosa draft position

Over 2½; +200

Under 2½; -250

Dwayne Haskins draft position

Over 6½; -260

Under 6½; +220

— — —

Over 13½; +130

Under 13½; -150

Ed Oliver draft position

Over 7½; +110

Under 7½; -140

Montez Sweet draft position

Over 8½; -250

Under 8½; +200

T.J. Hockenson draft position

Over 9½; +110

Under 9½; -130

Drew Lock draft position

Over 10½; -160

Under 10½; +130

— — —

Over 13½; +110

Under 13½; -130

Rashan Gary draft position

Over 11½; -160

Under 11½; +140

D.K. Metcalf draft position

Over 18½; -120

Under 18½; -110

— — —

Over 25½; +140

Under 25½; -160

Josh Jacobs draft postion

Over 25½; -220

Under 25½; +180

— — —

Over 34½; +170

Under 34½; -200

Dexter Lawrence draft position

Over 27½; -125

Under 27½; +105

Will Grier draft position

Over 37½; -170

Under 37½; +145

Total Alabama players drafted in first round

Over 2½; -200

Under 2½; +170

Total ACC and Big 10 players drafted in first round: 12½

Total SEC players drafted in first round

Over 12½; Even

Under 12½; -120

More players drafted in first round

Offensive players +3½; +110

Defensive players -3½; -140

Total offensive players drafted in first round

Over 15½; +120

Under 15½; -150

Total defensive players drafted in first round

Over 16½; -150

Under 16½; +120