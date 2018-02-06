Betting

Here are the odds to win Super Bowl LIII

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2018 - 5:13 pm
 

Here are the odds to win Super Bowl LIII as posted at Westgate sports book:

New England Patriots; 5-1

Philadelphia Eagles; 7-1

Pittsburgh Steelers; 7-1

Minnesota Vikings; 12-1

Green Bay Packers; 12-1

New Orleans Saints; 16-1

Atlanta Falcons; 18-1

Oakland Raiders; 20-1

Dallas Cowboys; 20-1

Jacksonville Jaguars; 20-1

Houston Texans; 20-1

St. Louis Rams; 25-1

Seattle Seahawks; 25-1

San Francisco 49ers; 25-1

Los Angeles Chargers; 25-1

Kansas City Chiefs; 25-1

Carolina Panthers; 30-1

Denver Broncos; 30-1

Indianapolis Colts; 40-1

Tennessee Titans; 40-1

Baltimore Ravens; 40-1

Detroit Lions; 60-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 60-1

Arizona Cardinals; 80-1

New York Giants; 80-1

Washington Redskins; 80-1

Miami Dolphins; 80-1

Cincinnati Bengals; 80-1

Buffalo Bills; 80-1

Chicago Bears; 100-1

New York Jets; 100-1

Cleveland Browns; 100-1

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl prop futures
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop futures.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII prop bets
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII picks
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL divisional playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL divisional playoffs.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football National Championship
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 17
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week 17 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week Three
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week three of the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 16
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 16 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Bowl Edition
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 15
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for week 15 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and TI sports book director Tony Nevill preview NFL Week 14.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 13
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 13 of the NFL regular season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 14 of the college football season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 13 of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 12 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for college football week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for NFL football week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 10 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 11
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 11 of the college football season.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like