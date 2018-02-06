Here are the odds to win Super Bowl LIII as posted at Westgate sports book:
New England Patriots; 5-1
Philadelphia Eagles; 7-1
Pittsburgh Steelers; 7-1
Minnesota Vikings; 12-1
Green Bay Packers; 12-1
New Orleans Saints; 16-1
Atlanta Falcons; 18-1
Oakland Raiders; 20-1
Dallas Cowboys; 20-1
Jacksonville Jaguars; 20-1
Houston Texans; 20-1
St. Louis Rams; 25-1
Seattle Seahawks; 25-1
San Francisco 49ers; 25-1
Los Angeles Chargers; 25-1
Kansas City Chiefs; 25-1
Carolina Panthers; 30-1
Denver Broncos; 30-1
Indianapolis Colts; 40-1
Tennessee Titans; 40-1
Baltimore Ravens; 40-1
Detroit Lions; 60-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 60-1
Arizona Cardinals; 80-1
New York Giants; 80-1
Washington Redskins; 80-1
Miami Dolphins; 80-1
Cincinnati Bengals; 80-1
Buffalo Bills; 80-1
Chicago Bears; 100-1
New York Jets; 100-1
Cleveland Browns; 100-1