Here are the props and matchups on the Kentucky Derby

Exercise rider Martin Rivera gallops Kentucky Derby entrant Classic Empire at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, May 4, 2017. The Kentucky Derby horse race is set for Saturday, May 6. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)

Classic Empire is the 4-1 favorite to win Saturday’s 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby. The favorite has won the Derby in each of the past four years.

Only four of the 20 horses in the field are listed at single digits, with Always Dreaming and McCraken each at 5-1 odds and Irish War Cry at 6-1.

Here are the props and matchups offered at the Wynn race and sports book:

Derby betting board

Race information: Post time: 3:46 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky.

Distance: 1¼ miles. TV: NBC

Propositions

Official winning time: 2:03.25

Over; -120

Under; even

Official win mutuel payoff: $21.10

Over/Under; -110

Will any horse win the 2017 Triple Crown?

(Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes)

Yes; +700

No; -1000

Will any horse win at least two of the 2017 Triple Crown races?

Yes; +180

No; -210

Matchups

Girvin; +155

Classic Empire; -185

— — —

Gunnevera; +120

McCraken; -150

— — —

Irish War Cry; -125

Always Dreaming; -105

— — —

Gormley; +110

Practical Joke; -140

— — —

Hence; -200

Patch; +170

— — —

J Boys Echo; +120

Tapwrit; -150

— — —

State of Honor; +115

Lookin at Lee; -145

— — —

Recent Derby Winners

2016; Nyquist; 2:01.31

2015; American Pharoah; 2:03.02

2014; California Chrome; 2:03.66

2013; Orb; 2:02.89

2012; I’ll Have Another; 2:01.83

2011; Animal Kingdom; 2:02.04