Here are the props and matchups on the Kentucky Derby

Classic Empire is the 4-1 favorite to win Saturday’s 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby. The favorite has won the Derby in each of the past four years.
Only four of the 20 horses in the field are listed at single digits, with Always Dreaming and McCraken each at 5-1 odds and Irish War Cry at 6-1.
Here are the props and matchups offered at the Wynn race and sports book:
Derby betting board
Race information: Post time: 3:46 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky.
Distance: 1¼ miles. TV: NBC
Propositions
Official winning time: 2:03.25
Over; -120
Under; even
Official win mutuel payoff: $21.10
Over/Under; -110
Will any horse win the 2017 Triple Crown?
(Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes)
Yes; +700
No; -1000
Will any horse win at least two of the 2017 Triple Crown races?
Yes; +180
No; -210
Matchups
Girvin; +155
Classic Empire; -185
— — —
Gunnevera; +120
McCraken; -150
— — —
Irish War Cry; -125
Always Dreaming; -105
— — —
Gormley; +110
Practical Joke; -140
— — —
Hence; -200
Patch; +170
— — —
J Boys Echo; +120
Tapwrit; -150
— — —
State of Honor; +115
Lookin at Lee; -145
— — —
Recent Derby Winners
2016; Nyquist; 2:01.31
2015; American Pharoah; 2:03.02
2014; California Chrome; 2:03.66
2013; Orb; 2:02.89
2012; I’ll Have Another; 2:01.83
2011; Animal Kingdom; 2:02.04