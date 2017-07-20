ad-fullscreen
Betting

Here’s how to watch the World Series of Poker Main Event

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2017 - 9:11 pm
 
Updated July 19, 2017 - 9:12 pm

The World Series of Poker Main Event resumes Thursday at the Rio Convention Center after a two-day break.

Nine players remain chasing the $8.15 million first prize, with professional poker player Scott Blumstein of Morristown, New Jersey, starting play as the chip leader.

The final table runs for three days, and the winner will be crowned Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Here’s a breakdown of the Main Event schedule and how to watch in Las Vegas:

(All times Pacific)

How to watch

Thursday: Playing from 9 players to 6 players

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, CenturyLink 28, Dish 143)

Online: PokerGo live stream

Friday: Playing from 6 players to 3 players

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: PokerGo live stream

Saturday: Playing from 3 players to a winner

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: PokerGo live stream

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
