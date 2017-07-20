Here’s how to watch the World Series of Poker Main Event

The final table of the World Series of Poker Main Event resumes Thursday with nine players chasing the $8.15 million first prize.

A crowd watches contestants play poker during day six of the World Series of Poker on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The remaining contestants play poker on day seven of the World Series of Poker on Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The remaining contestants at the final table on day seven of the World Series of Poker on Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Bryan Piccioli, center, laughs between hands during day six of the World Series of Poker on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The World Series of Poker Main Event resumes Thursday at the Rio Convention Center after a two-day break.

Nine players remain chasing the $8.15 million first prize, with professional poker player Scott Blumstein of Morristown, New Jersey, starting play as the chip leader.

The final table runs for three days, and the winner will be crowned Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Here’s a breakdown of the Main Event schedule and how to watch in Las Vegas:

(All times Pacific)

How to watch

Thursday: Playing from 9 players to 6 players

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, CenturyLink 28, Dish 143)

Online: PokerGo live stream

Friday: Playing from 6 players to 3 players

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: PokerGo live stream

Saturday: Playing from 3 players to a winner

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: PokerGo live stream

