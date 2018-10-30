Betting

Las Vegas casinos offer free Breeders’ Cup handicapping seminars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2018 - 11:38 am
 

Handicappers looking for some help breaking down the Breeders’ Cup races Friday and Saturday at Churchill Downs can get some thoughts from the experts at free seminars at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Station Casinos, South Point and Rampart Casino.

Thursday

South Point: It’s not a formal event, but South Point house handicapper Patrick McQuiggan of CashiersLine.com and Vic Stauffer, the voice of Oaklawn Park and a man who has worn many hats in the racing game, will join Review-Journal horse racing columnist Mike Brunker for the filming of the #RJhorseracing Breeders’ Cup handicapping special at 2 p.m. in the race book. You’re welcome to stop by to listen in and say “Hi,” or you can always watch online at reviewjournal.com/sports at your leisure.

The Cosmopolitan: A panel will discuss the basics of horse racing and discuss betting strategies in the Race & Sports book beginning at 1 p.m. T.C. Martin, FOX Sports radio host, will moderate and be joined by Brian Benowitz, senior vice president of gaming operations for the Cosmopolitan, longtime horse owner Jerry Benowitz and Jason Simbal, vice president of risk management with CG Technology. Should be a good event if you’re new to the sport.

Fiesta Henderson: Racing experts Jerry Jacovitz, creator of the Jerry J’s Power Page, and “Race Day Las Vegas” host Ralph Siraco will meet at 1 p.m. in the property’s race book. Attendees will receive gift bags and will be provided with “mini finger food.”

Friday

Boulder Station: Dave Valento of the Track Phantom analysis service and Richard Saber, GamingToday’s horse racing and sports handicapper, will share their thoughts on the races at 9 a.m. There will be free coffee and doughnuts.

Green Valley Ranch Resort: Nick Hines, race analyst for the TVG network, will offer interactive analysis during the Breeders’ Cup World Championships from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rampart Casino: Southern California handicapping pro Bob Ike will join race and sports manager Duane Colucci to preview the races and answer questions from attendees at 6 p.m.

South Point: The casino’s Real McCoy handicapping seminar will be held at 6 p.m., when house handicapper Patrick McQuiggan will be joined by Southern California clocker and handicapper Toby Turrell, Jon Hardoon of the Ragozin sheets and Ralph Siraco in the race book.

Sunset Station: Chuck Esposito, race and sports director at Sunset Station, and Brian Blessing, host of Sports Book Radio and the Vegas Hockey Hotline, will lead a panel of racing experts at 6 p.m. Joining them will be Richard Eng from the Daily Racing Form, TV race and sports gaming analyst Hank Goldberg and Steve Davidowitz from Gaming Today and author of numerous handicapping books. Pizza and soft drinks will be served.

Texas Station: Jerry Jacovitz will host a seminar at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Green Valley Ranch Resort: TVG race analyst Nick Hines again will be on hand for the nine Breeders’ Cup races from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Titans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Indianapolis Colts
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Indianapolis Colts will perform in the 2018 season.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Betting Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like