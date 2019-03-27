MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge picks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2019 - 2:05 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill competes with handicappers Doug Fitz, Bruce Marshall, Paul Stone and Kelly Stewart in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games on the betting board. Four of the picks are worth one point, and a best bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Points:

Record: 5-6-1

Best Bet: Oregon +8½

Tennessee -1½

LSU +6

LSU-Michigan State U148½

North Carolina -5

Champion: Gonzaga

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Points: 8

Record: 7-5

Best Bet: Texas Tech +1½

Virginia -8½

Florida State +7½

Purdue +1½

Auburn +5

Champion: Michigan State

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Points: 8

Record: 7-5

Best Bet: Purdue +1½

Texas Tech +1½

Virginia Tech +7

Houston +3

Auburn-North Carolina O165

Champion: Duke

Adam Hill

Review-Journal

Points:

Record: 5-6-1

Best Bet: Tennessee -1½

Oregon +8½

Florida State +7½

Michigan-Texas Tech U126

Virginia Tech +7

Champion: Virginia

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Points:

Record: 8-3-1

Best Bet: Florida State +7½

Tennessee -1½

Michigan -1½

LSU +6

Houston +3

Champion: North Carolina

