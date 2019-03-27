Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge picks

UC Irvine forward Tommy Rutherford, top, and Oregon guard Ehab Amin vie for a loose ball during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard, middle, drives to the basket between UC Irvine guard Spencer Rivers, left, and forward Elston Jones during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oregon forward Louis King celebrates after scoring against UC Irvine during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill competes with handicappers Doug Fitz, Bruce Marshall, Paul Stone and Kelly Stewart in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games on the betting board. Four of the picks are worth one point, and a best bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Points: 5½

Record: 5-6-1

Best Bet: Oregon +8½

Tennessee -1½

LSU +6

LSU-Michigan State U148½

North Carolina -5

Champion: Gonzaga

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Points: 8

Record: 7-5

Best Bet: Texas Tech +1½

Virginia -8½

Florida State +7½

Purdue +1½

Auburn +5

Champion: Michigan State

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Points: 8

Record: 7-5

Best Bet: Purdue +1½

Texas Tech +1½

Virginia Tech +7

Houston +3

Auburn-North Carolina O165

Champion: Duke

Adam Hill

Review-Journal

Points: 5½

Record: 5-6-1

Best Bet: Tennessee -1½

Oregon +8½

Florida State +7½

Michigan-Texas Tech U126

Virginia Tech +7

Champion: Virginia

Paul Stone

@PaulStoneSports

Points: 9½

Record: 8-3-1

Best Bet: Florida State +7½

Tennessee -1½

Michigan -1½

LSU +6

Houston +3

Champion: North Carolina

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.