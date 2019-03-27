Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge picks

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill competes with handicappers Doug Fitz, Bruce Marshall, Paul Stone and Kelly Stewart in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.
Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games on the betting board. Four of the picks are worth one point, and a best bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Points: 5½
Record: 5-6-1
Best Bet: Oregon +8½
Tennessee -1½
LSU +6
LSU-Michigan State U148½
North Carolina -5
Champion: Gonzaga
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Points: 8
Record: 7-5
Best Bet: Texas Tech +1½
Virginia -8½
Florida State +7½
Purdue +1½
Auburn +5
Champion: Michigan State
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Points: 8
Record: 7-5
Best Bet: Purdue +1½
Texas Tech +1½
Virginia Tech +7
Houston +3
Auburn-North Carolina O165
Champion: Duke
Adam Hill
Review-Journal
Points: 5½
Record: 5-6-1
Best Bet: Tennessee -1½
Oregon +8½
Florida State +7½
Michigan-Texas Tech U126
Virginia Tech +7
Champion: Virginia
Paul Stone
@PaulStoneSports
Points: 9½
Record: 8-3-1
Best Bet: Florida State +7½
Tennessee -1½
Michigan -1½
LSU +6
Houston +3
Champion: North Carolina
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.