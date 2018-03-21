Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge picks

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Todd Dewey compete with handicappers Kelly Stewart, Doug Fitz and Bruce Marshall in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday. Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games on the betting board. Four of the picks are worth one point, and a Best Bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. Each contestant made 12 picks in last week’s first round. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Total points: 6
Record: 6-6
Best Bet: Kansas -4.5
Kansas State +5.5
Michigan -2.5
Syracuse +11.5
Syracuse-Duke Under 133.5
Champion: Duke
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Total points: 8
Record: 7-4-1
Best Bet: Villanova -5
Kentucky -5.5
Loyola-Chicago +1.5
Michigan-Texas A&M Over 135.5
Syracuse-Duke Under 133.5
Champion: Arizona
Adam Hill
Review-Journal
Total points: 9.5
Record: 9-2-1
Best Bet: Kansas -4.5
Kentucky -5.5
Texas A&M-Michigan Under 136
Florida State +5.5
Texas Tech +1.5
Champion: Michigan State
Bruce Marshall
GoldSheet.com
Total points: 10
Record: 9-3
Best Bet: Michigan -2.5
Kentucky -5.5
UNR -1
Villanova-West Virginia Over 153
Syracuse +11.5
Champion: Villanova
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Total points: 8
Record: 8-4
Best Bet: Kansas State +5.5
Loyola-Chicago +1.5
Michigan -2.5
Gonzaga -5.5
Clemson +4.5
Champion: Villanova