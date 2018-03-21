Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge picks

Handicapper Bruce Marshall (9-3, 10 points) leads the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill (9-2-1, 9.5 points) by a half-point in the contest heading into the Sweet 16.

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Todd Dewey compete with handicappers Kelly Stewart, Doug Fitz and Bruce Marshall in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday. Each contestant selects five games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the eight games on the betting board. Four of the picks are worth one point, and a Best Bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. Each contestant made 12 picks in last week’s first round. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Total points: 6

Record: 6-6

Best Bet: Kansas -4.5

Kansas State +5.5

Michigan -2.5

Syracuse +11.5

Syracuse-Duke Under 133.5

Champion: Duke

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Total points: 8

Record: 7-4-1

Best Bet: Villanova -5

Kentucky -5.5

Loyola-Chicago +1.5

Michigan-Texas A&M Over 135.5

Syracuse-Duke Under 133.5

Champion: Arizona

Adam Hill

Review-Journal

Total points: 9.5

Record: 9-2-1

Best Bet: Kansas -4.5

Kentucky -5.5

Texas A&M-Michigan Under 136

Florida State +5.5

Texas Tech +1.5

Champion: Michigan State

Bruce Marshall

GoldSheet.com

Total points: 10

Record: 9-3

Best Bet: Michigan -2.5

Kentucky -5.5

UNR -1

Villanova-West Virginia Over 153

Syracuse +11.5

Champion: Villanova

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Total points: 8

Record: 8-4

Best Bet: Kansas State +5.5

Loyola-Chicago +1.5

Michigan -2.5

Gonzaga -5.5

Clemson +4.5

Champion: Villanova