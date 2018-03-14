Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge picks

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Todd Dewey compete with handicappers Kelly Stewart, Doug Fitz and Bruce Marshall in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday. Each contestant selects 12 games against the spread, sides or totals, choosing from the 32 games on the betting board. Eleven of the picks are worth one point, and a best bet counts for two points. Any push is worth a half-point. The national champion pick is the tiebreaker.
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal
Total points: 0
Record: 0
Best Bet: Providence +3.5
Alabama +2
Penn +14
Seton Hall -2.5
Loyola-Chicago +1.5
St. Bonaventure +5.5
Kansas State +1.5
Butler -1.5
Georgia State +14
Missouri +1.5
New Mexico State +5
College of Charleston +9.5
Champion: Duke
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com
Total Points: 0
Record: 0
Best Bet: South Dakota State +8
Rhode Island -2
Houston -4
Loyola-Chicago +1.5
UNC-Greensboro +12.5
Butler -1.5
Cal State Fullerton +20.5
Bucknell +14.5
Texas +1
Georgia State +13.5
Marshall +12
College of Charleston +9.5
Champion: Arizona
Adam Hill
Review-Journal
Total Points: 0
Record: 0-0
Best Bet: Creighton -1
Rhode Island -2
Kansas -13.5
Seton Hall -2.5
San Diego State +4
Stephen F. Austin +11.5
Davidson +5.5
South Dakota State +8
UNR Pick
West Virginia -10
New Mexico State +5
College of Charleston +9.5
Champion: Michigan State
Bruce Marshall
Goldsheet.com
Total Points: 0
Record: 0
Best Bet: College of Charleston +9.5
Virginia Tech -2
Iona-Duke Over 156.5
Seton Hall -2.5
San Diego State +4
Stephen F. Austin-Texas Tech Under 138
Davidson +5.5
Buffalo +9
Providence +3.5
Texas-UNR Over 143.5
Georgia State-Cincinnati Under 130
Marshall +12
Champion: Gonzaga
Kelly Stewart
@KellyInVegas
Total Points: 0
Record: 0
Best Bet: Penn +14
Alabama +2
Oklahoma +2
N.C. State +2.5
Loyola-Chicago +1.5
Stephen F. Austin +11.5
Davidson +5.5
Buffalo +9
Bucknell +14.5
UNR Pick
Florida State -1
Murray State +10
Champion: Villanova
More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.