Las Vegas Review-Journal Madness Challenge picks

The Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Todd Dewey compete with handicappers Kelly Stewart, Doug Fitz and Bruce Marshall in a contest covering NCAA Tournament games Thursday and Friday.

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal

Total points: 0

Record: 0

Best Bet: Providence +3.5

Alabama +2

Penn +14

Seton Hall -2.5

Loyola-Chicago +1.5

St. Bonaventure +5.5

Kansas State +1.5

Butler -1.5

Georgia State +14

Missouri +1.5

New Mexico State +5

College of Charleston +9.5

Champion: Duke

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com

Total Points: 0

Record: 0

Best Bet: South Dakota State +8

Rhode Island -2

Houston -4

Loyola-Chicago +1.5

UNC-Greensboro +12.5

Butler -1.5

Cal State Fullerton +20.5

Bucknell +14.5

Texas +1

Georgia State +13.5

Marshall +12

College of Charleston +9.5

Champion: Arizona

Adam Hill

Review-Journal

Total Points: 0

Record: 0-0

Best Bet: Creighton -1

Rhode Island -2

Kansas -13.5

Seton Hall -2.5

San Diego State +4

Stephen F. Austin +11.5

Davidson +5.5

South Dakota State +8

UNR Pick

West Virginia -10

New Mexico State +5

College of Charleston +9.5

Champion: Michigan State

Bruce Marshall

Goldsheet.com

Total Points: 0

Record: 0

Best Bet: College of Charleston +9.5

Virginia Tech -2

Iona-Duke Over 156.5

Seton Hall -2.5

San Diego State +4

Stephen F. Austin-Texas Tech Under 138

Davidson +5.5

Buffalo +9

Providence +3.5

Texas-UNR Over 143.5

Georgia State-Cincinnati Under 130

Marshall +12

Champion: Gonzaga

Kelly Stewart

@KellyInVegas

Total Points: 0

Record: 0

Best Bet: Penn +14

Alabama +2

Oklahoma +2

N.C. State +2.5

Loyola-Chicago +1.5

Stephen F. Austin +11.5

Davidson +5.5

Buffalo +9

Bucknell +14.5

UNR Pick

Florida State -1

Murray State +10

Champion: Villanova

