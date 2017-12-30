Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 40-38-2
Ravens -9.5
Saints -7
Patriots -15.5
Steelers -11
49ers -3
Todd Dewey
R-J betting columnist
Last week: 1-4
Season: 39-40-1
Colts -3.5
Browns +11
Redskins -3
Vikings -11.5
49ers -3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-44-3
Falcons -3.5
Saints -7
Titans -3
Jets +15.5
49ers -3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 43-37
Saints -7
Vikings -11.5
Raiders +7.5
Cardinals +9.5
49ers -3
Hank Goldberg
JimFeist.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 47-27-6
Ravens -9.5
Panthers +3.5
Chargers -7.5
Chiefs +3.5
49ers -3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 33-45-2
Ravens -9.5
Packers +6.5
Buccaneers +7
Cardinals +9.5
49ers -3
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 42-38
Bills -2.5
Panthers +3.5
Colts -3.5
Browns +11
Redskins -3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 1-4
Season: 38-39-3
Panthers +3.5
Texans +3.5
Cowboys -3
Raiders +7.5
Chiefs +3.5
Mike Scalleat
Professional sports bettor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 33-45-2
Packers +6.5
Bills -2.5
Falcons -3.5
Redskins -3
Cardinals +9.5
Matt Youmans
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 45-32-3
Panthers +3.5
Colts -3.5
Browns +11
Chiefs +3.5
49ers -3