Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2017 - 2:07 pm
 

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal sports editor

Last week: 1-4

Season: 40-38-2

Ravens -9.5

Saints -7

Patriots -15.5

Steelers -11

49ers -3

Todd Dewey

R-J betting columnist

Last week: 1-4

Season: 39-40-1

Colts -3.5

Browns +11

Redskins -3

Vikings -11.5

49ers -3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-44-3

Falcons -3.5

Saints -7

Titans -3

Jets +15.5

49ers -3

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 43-37

Saints -7

Vikings -11.5

Raiders +7.5

Cardinals +9.5

49ers -3

Hank Goldberg

JimFeist.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 47-27-6

Ravens -9.5

Panthers +3.5

Chargers -7.5

Chiefs +3.5

49ers -3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sports book director

Last week: 2-3

Season: 33-45-2

Ravens -9.5

Packers +6.5

Buccaneers +7

Cardinals +9.5

49ers -3

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 2-3

Season: 42-38

Bills -2.5

Panthers +3.5

Colts -3.5

Browns +11

Redskins -3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 1-4

Season: 38-39-3

Panthers +3.5

Texans +3.5

Cowboys -3

Raiders +7.5

Chiefs +3.5

Mike Scalleat

Professional sports bettor

Last week: 1-4

Season: 33-45-2

Packers +6.5

Bills -2.5

Falcons -3.5

Redskins -3

Cardinals +9.5

Matt Youmans

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 45-32-3

Panthers +3.5

Colts -3.5

Browns +11

Chiefs +3.5

49ers -3

