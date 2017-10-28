ad-fullscreen
Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2017 - 3:08 pm
 

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal sports editor

Last week: 3-2

Season: 17-18

Vikings -9.5

Eagles -12.5

Bengals -10.5

Patriots -7

Texans +5.5

Todd Dewey

R-J betting columnist

Last week: 3-2

Season: 15-20

Vikings -9.5

Bengals -10.5

Seahawks -5.5

Steelers -3

Chiefs -7

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 0-4-1

Season: 17-17-1

Jets +4.5

Panthers +2

49ers +12.5

Lions +3

Broncos +7

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-17

Vikings -9.5

Panthers +2

Bills -2.5

Chargers +7

Steelers -3

Hank Goldberg

JimFeist.com handicapper

Last week: 1-3-1

Season: 20-12-3

Falcons -4.5

Texans +5.5

Cowboys -2

Steelers -3

Chiefs -7

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sports book director

Last week: 1-4

Season: 13-22

Falcons -4.5

Panthers +2

49ers +12.5

Bills -2.5

Chargers +7

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 1-4

Season: 15-20

Panthers +2

49ers +12.5

Chargers +7

Redskins +2

Lions +3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 3-2

Season: 18-17

49ers +12.5

Raiders +2.5

Seahawks -5.5

Cowboys -2

Chiefs -7

Mike Scalleat

Professional sports bettor

Last week: 0-5

Season: 14-20-1

Panthers +2

Raiders +2.5

Seahawks -5.5

Cowboys -2

Steelers -3

Matt Youmans

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 1-4

Season: 18-15-2

Panthers +2

49ers +12.5

Raiders +2.5

Cowboys -2

Broncos +7

