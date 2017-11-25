Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 29-26
Bengals -8
Patriots -16.5
Titans -3
Seahawks -6.5
Saints +2.5
Todd Dewey
R-J betting columnist
Last week: 5-0
Season: 28-27
Bengals -8
Panthers -4.5
49ers +6.5
Rams -2.5
Jaguars -5.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-29-1
Buccaneers +9.5
Jets +4.5
Colts +3
49ers +6.5
Ravens -7
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 27-28
Eagles -13.5
Falcons -9.5
Panthers -4.5
Saints +2.5
Jaguars -5.5
Hank Goldberg
JimFeist.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 33-19-3
Panthers -4.5
Colts +3
Saints +2.5
Cardinals +5.5
Raiders -5
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 2-3
Season: 20-34-1
Browns +8
Dolphins +16.5
Bills +9.5
Buccaneers +9.5
Cardinals +5.5
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 25-30
Bengals -8
Buccaneers +9.5
Panthers -4.5
Titans -3
Rams -2.5
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 3-2
Season: 26-29
Titans -3
Seahawks -6.5
Raiders -5
Rams -2.5
Ravens -7
Mike Scalleat
Professional sports bettor
Last week: 4-1
Season: 24-30-1
Bears +13.5
Dolphins +16.5
Falcons -9.5
Saints +2.5
Raiders -5
Matt Youmans
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-23-3
Bears +13.5
Dolphins +16.5
Rams -2.5
Broncos +5
Packers +14