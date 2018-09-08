Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 1

Lines from Westgate SuperContest
Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Steelers -3.5
49ers +6.5
Ravens -7.5
Saints -9.5
Panthers -3
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal sports columnist
Steelers -3.5
Ravens -7.5
Broncos -3
Panthers -3
Lions -6.5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Browns +3.5
Giants +3
Dolphins +1.5
Chiefs +3.5
Raiders +4
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Vikings -6.5
Saints -9.5
Texans +6.5
Dolphins +1.5
Rams -4
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Browns +3.5
Ravens -7.5
Texans +6.5
Cardinals -1
Rams -4
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Colts -3
Dolphins +1.5
Chiefs +3.5
Panthers -3
Bears +7.5
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Bengals +3
Ravens -7.5
Texans +6.5
Panthers -3
Rams -4
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Vikings -6.5
Bengals +3
Jaguars -3
Bears +7.5
Raiders +4
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Browns +3.5
Bengals +3
Ravens -7.5
Panthers -3
Cardinals -1
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Bengals +3
Texans +6.5
Chiefs +3.5
Bears +7.5
Raiders +4
