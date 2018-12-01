Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 13

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 25-34-1
Colts -4
Texans -5½
Broncos -4½
Packers -13½
Seahawks -9½
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-26-3
Colts -4
Panthers -3½
Falcons -1
Browns +5½
Patriots -5
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 32-26-2
Buccaneers +3½
Bills +4½
Lions +9½
Vikings +5
Eagles -6½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 33-25-2
Colts -4
Panthers -3½
Rams -9½
Seahawks -9½
Chargers +3½
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 30-29-1
Colts -4
Texans -5½
Chiefs -14½
Vikings +5
Steelers -3½
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book vice president
Last week: 1-4
Season: 31-28-1
Falcons -1
Browns +5½
Giants +5½
Raiders +14½
Jets +7½
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 25-33-2
Falcons -1
Texans -5½
Giants +5½
Rams -9½
Steelers -3½
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 29-30-1
Browns +5½
Rams -9½
Raiders +14½
Patriots -5
49ers +9½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 4-1
Season: 38-21-1
Buccaneers +3½
Broncos -4½
Patriots -5
Seahawks -9½
Chargers +3½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 26-32-2
Jaguars +4
Ravens +1
Bills +4½
Lions +9½
Vikings +5