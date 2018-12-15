Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 15

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 2-3
Season: 30-39-1
Texans -6
Dolphins +7
Titans +2½
Falcons -8½
Saints -5½
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-32-3
Colts -3
Bears -6
Seahawks -4½
Patriots -2½
Rams -11
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 36-32-2
Texans -6
Lions +2½
Packers +6
Steelers +2½
Saints -5½
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 40-28-2
Raiders +3
Cowboys +3
Bills -2½
Seahawks -4½
Patriots -2½
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 5-0
Season: 36-33-1
Vikings -7
Cowboys +3
Seahawks -4½
Patriots -2½
Eagles +11
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book vice president
Last week: 2-3
Season: 36-33-1
Browns +3
Dolphins +7
Titans +2½
49ers +4½
Patriots -2½
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 31-37-2
Texans -6
Packers +6
Seahawks -4½
Patriots -2½
Rams -11
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-34-1
Vikings -7
Raiders +3
Ravens -7½
Bills -2½
Giants -2½
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 1-4
Season: 44-25-1
Vikings -7
Raiders +3
Titans +2½
Seahawks -4½
Patriots -2½
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 31-37-2
Dolphins +7
Buccaneers +7½
Cowboys +3
49ers +4½
Eagles +11