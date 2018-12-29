Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 17

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 34-45-1
Cowboys +6½
Saints -8½
Packers -8
Texans -6½
Seahawks -13½
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 4-1
Season: 41-36-3
Bills -3½
Eagles -6½
Browns +6
Vikings -4½
Colts -3
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 43-35-2
Falcons +1
Bills -3½
Bengals +14½
Broncos +6½
Titans +3
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 42-36-2
Panthers +8½
Eagles -6½
Ravens -6
Bears +4½
Colts -3
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 3-2
Season: 41-38-1
Falcons +1
Bills -3½
Redskins +6½
Bears +4½
Colts -3
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book vice president
Last week: 1-4
Season: 40-39-1
Jets +13½
Texans -6½
Redskins +6½
Falcons +1
Vikings -4½
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 3-2
Season: 35-43-2
Jets +13½
Eagles -6½
Ravens -6
Bengals +14½
Colts -3
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 3-2
Season: 40-39-1
Bills -3½
Raiders +13½
Eagles -6½
Ravens -6
Colts -3
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 2-3
Season: 48-31-1
Raiders +13½
Browns +6
Bears +4½
Chargers -6½
Colts -3
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 37-41-2
Jets +13½
Lions +8
Redskins +6½
Browns +6
Bengals +14½
