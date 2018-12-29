Betting

Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 17

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2018 - 1:54 pm
 

Bill Bradley

Review-Journal sports editor

Last week: 1-4

Season: 34-45-1

Cowboys +6½

Saints -8½

Packers -8

Texans -6½

Seahawks -13½

Todd Dewey

Review-Journal columnist

Last week: 4-1

Season: 41-36-3

Bills -3½

Eagles -6½

Browns +6

Vikings -4½

Colts -3

Doug Fitz

Systemplays.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 43-35-2

Falcons +1

Bills -3½

Bengals +14½

Broncos +6½

Titans +3

Mark Franco

FrancoSports.com handicapper

Last week: 2-3

Season: 42-36-2

Panthers +8½

Eagles -6½

Ravens -6

Bears +4½

Colts -3

Hank Goldberg

VegasInsider.com handicapper

Last week: 3-2

Season: 41-38-1

Falcons +1

Bills -3½

Redskins +6½

Bears +4½

Colts -3

Jay Kornegay

Westgate sports book vice president

Last week: 1-4

Season: 40-39-1

Jets +13½

Texans -6½

Redskins +6½

Falcons +1

Vikings -4½

Allen Leiker

R-J assistant sports editor

Last week: 3-2

Season: 35-43-2

Jets +13½

Eagles -6½

Ravens -6

Bengals +14½

Colts -3

Brent Musburger

VSiN host

Last week: 3-2

Season: 40-39-1

Bills -3½

Raiders +13½

Eagles -6½

Ravens -6

Colts -3

Micah Roberts

Sportsline.com analyst

Last week: 2-3

Season: 48-31-1

Raiders +13½

Browns +6

Bears +4½

Chargers -6½

Colts -3

Dave Tuley

VSiN.com handicapper

Last week: 4-1

Season: 37-41-2

Jets +13½

Lions +8

Redskins +6½

Browns +6

Bengals +14½

