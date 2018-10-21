Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 7

Bill Bradley
Review-Journal sports editor
Last week: 1-4
Season: 10-20
Browns +3
Saints +2.5
Rams -9.5
Chiefs -6
Falcons -5.5
Todd Dewey
Review-Journal columnist
Last week: 3-2
Season: 16-12-2
Chargers -6.5
Patriots -3
Ravens -2.5
49ers +9.5
Bengals +6
Doug Fitz
Systemplays.com handicapper
Last week: 4-1
Season: 16-13-1
Chargers -6.5
Browns +3
Bills +7.5
Texans +5
Cowboys +2
Mark Franco
FrancoSports.com handicapper
Last week: 1-4
Season: 11-17-2
Chargers -6.5
Patriots -3
Vikings -3
Redskins -2
Chiefs -6
Hank Goldberg
VegasInsider.com handicapper
Last week: 2-3
Season: 16-13-1
Chargers -6.5
Eagles -4.5
Bengals +6
Ravens -2.5
Redskins -2
Jay Kornegay
Westgate sports book director
Last week: 1-3-1
Season: 19-10-1
Bears +3
Lions -2.5
Vikings -3
Ravens -2.5
Cowboys +2
Allen Leiker
R-J assistant sports editor
Last week: 2-2-1
Season: 15-14-1
Chargers -6.5
Bears +3
Buccaneers -3
Vikings -3
49ers +9.5
Brent Musburger
VSiN host
Last week: 2-3
Season: 14-16
Chargers -6.5
Bears +3
Lions -2.5
Vikings -3
Saints +2.5
Micah Roberts
Sportsline.com analyst
Last week: 5-0
Season: 23-7
Patriots -3
Eagles -4.5
Vikings -3
Ravens -2.5
Chiefs -6
Dave Tuley
VSiN.com handicapper
Last week: 4-0-1
Season: 13-15-2
Bills +7.5
Texans +5
Saints +2.5
49ers +9.5
Bengals +6
