Las Vegas sports books post first wave of Super Bowl prop bets

Several Las Vegas sports books on Monday posted the first wave of the ever-popular Super Bowl prop bets, which Westgate sports book director Jay Kornegay estimates make up more than half of the Super Bowl betting handle.

Various prop bets appear at the Westgate sports book on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. The sports book posted nearly 400 Super Bowl prop bets. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

The Golden Knights play at the Washington Capitals on Super Bowl Sunday morning. Who will be taller, the first player to score a goal in the NHL game or the first player to score a touchdown in Super Bowl LII between the Patriots and Eagles?

You can bet on it at Caesars Palace, which opened the hockey player as a minus-150 favorite Monday afternoon and the football player as a plus-120 underdog.

“It grows every year,” he said.

The Westgate posted 26 props Monday, as well as odds on which player will be named Super Bowl MVP, which player will score the first touchdown and which player will score the last touchdown.

But those are just an appetizer for the full menu of more than 400 props that will light up the video wall inside the Westgate sports book when they’re posted at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re getting geared up for it,” Kornegay said. “We always add to the menu. We’ve actually been working on the props for the last couple of weeks.”

