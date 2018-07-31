NBA to partner with MGM as official betting sponsor

Las Vegas-based MGM has entered a sports gaming sponsorship agreement with the NBA, league commissioner Adam Silver announced Tuesday.

In this Sept. 28, 2017 file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International has entered a sports gaming sponsorship agreement with the NBA, league commissioner Adam Silver announced Tuesday.

The move makes the NBA the first pro sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal allows MGM gaming to market the company as the official gaming partner of the NBA and WNBA.

MGM owns the WNBA Las Vegas Aces and is the presenting sponsor of the annual NBA Summer League at the UNLV arenas.

