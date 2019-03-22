NCAA betting blog: Iowa, Oklahoma pull off outright upsets

Fans, including Ivette Abramyan, center, of Jacksonville, Fla,., lined up to place their bets during the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament at the Westgate sports book in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey will be writing a live blog Friday on the second day of the NCAA Tournament from the Westgate sportsbook.

Underdogs got off to a sizzling 7-1 start ATS on the first day of the NCAA Tournament and they’re off to a 2-0 ATS start on day two after a pair of outright wins by No. 10 seed Iowa and No. 9 seed Oklahoma.

Final: Iowa 79, Cincinnati (-4½) 72

The betting public was all over the Bearcats, driving the line up to 4½ after it opened at 3½. Cincinnati led 18-5 but Iowa broke open a close game with a late 18-5 run to give the books a big win. The crowd let out its loudest roar of the morning when Joe Wieskamp drained a 3 to put the Hawkeyes up 70-64 with 1:47 left.

Final: Oklahoma 95, Mississippi (-1) 72

Bettors were all over Ole Miss but the Sooners sprinted to a 14-2 lead and led by 22 in the first half. The Rebels cut the deficit to 12 early in the second half but never got within single digits.

10:30 a.m. — A CG Technology bettor placed a $500,000 money-line wager to win $27,777 on Michigan (-1800) on Thursday night, but no notable bets have been reported on Friday’s games.

The biggest decision for the books is on the Cincinnati-Iowa game, which tipped off first at 9:15 a.m. The public is all over the Bearcats, who closed as 4½-point favorites after the line opened at 3½.

The Pros and the Joes are on UC Irvine, a 4-point underdog to Kansas State, which opened as a 5½-point favorite.

William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said their two biggest needs are Iowa and Georgia State, a 12-point underdog to Houston.

“They’re all over Houston,” he said.

Caesars needs Oklahoma “for a ton” over Mississippi. The Sooners opened up a 21-point lead in the first half.

8:03 a.m. — Sixteen first-round games down Thursday, 16 to go on Friday as many visitors to Las Vegas will surely start their morning off with a coffee instead of a cocktail as day two of the NCAA Tournament comes quick.

Underdogs went 9-7 ATS with four outright wins on day one, though favorites closed the day on a 6-2 cover run.

Check back for updates throughout the day as we’ll recap every game through a betting lens and keep you posted on all the buzzer beaters, bad beats and more.

Wagering update

There are 16 games Friday, starting with No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati (-4½) at 9:15 a.m. and No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Mississippi (-1) at 9:40 a.m.

The other morning matchups are No. 3 Texas Tech (-13) vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky, No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Kansas State (-4) at 11 a.m. and No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-17½).

Sharp bettors are on UC Irvine, Liberty, Virginia Tech, Iona and Central Florida. They’re also on Colgate in the first half.

Friday’s best bets

Cincinnati (-4½) over Iowa (9:15 a.m.)

UC Irvine (+4) over Kansas State (11 a.m.)

Colgate (+17½) over Tennessee (11:45 a.m.)

Liberty (+6½) over Mississippi State (4:27 p.m.)

Thursday’s record: 2-1 ATS

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.