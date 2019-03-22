NCAA betting blog: Iowa, Oklahoma pull off outright upsets

Las Vegas Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey will be writing a live blog Friday on the second day of the NCAA Tournament from the Westgate sportsbook.
Underdogs got off to a sizzling 7-1 start ATS on the first day of the NCAA Tournament and they’re off to a 2-0 ATS start on day two after a pair of outright wins by No. 10 seed Iowa and No. 9 seed Oklahoma.
Final: Iowa 79, Cincinnati (-4½) 72
The betting public was all over the Bearcats, driving the line up to 4½ after it opened at 3½. Cincinnati led 18-5 but Iowa broke open a close game with a late 18-5 run to give the books a big win. The crowd let out its loudest roar of the morning when Joe Wieskamp drained a 3 to put the Hawkeyes up 70-64 with 1:47 left.
Final: Oklahoma 95, Mississippi (-1) 72
Bettors were all over Ole Miss but the Sooners sprinted to a 14-2 lead and led by 22 in the first half. The Rebels cut the deficit to 12 early in the second half but never got within single digits.
10:30 a.m. — A CG Technology bettor placed a $500,000 money-line wager to win $27,777 on Michigan (-1800) on Thursday night, but no notable bets have been reported on Friday’s games.
The biggest decision for the books is on the Cincinnati-Iowa game, which tipped off first at 9:15 a.m. The public is all over the Bearcats, who closed as 4½-point favorites after the line opened at 3½.
The Pros and the Joes are on UC Irvine, a 4-point underdog to Kansas State, which opened as a 5½-point favorite.
William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said their two biggest needs are Iowa and Georgia State, a 12-point underdog to Houston.
“They’re all over Houston,” he said.
Caesars needs Oklahoma “for a ton” over Mississippi. The Sooners opened up a 21-point lead in the first half.
8:03 a.m. — Sixteen first-round games down Thursday, 16 to go on Friday as many visitors to Las Vegas will surely start their morning off with a coffee instead of a cocktail as day two of the NCAA Tournament comes quick.
Underdogs went 9-7 ATS with four outright wins on day one, though favorites closed the day on a 6-2 cover run.
Check back for updates throughout the day as we’ll recap every game through a betting lens and keep you posted on all the buzzer beaters, bad beats and more.
Wagering update
There are 16 games Friday, starting with No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati (-4½) at 9:15 a.m. and No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Mississippi (-1) at 9:40 a.m.
The other morning matchups are No. 3 Texas Tech (-13) vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky, No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Kansas State (-4) at 11 a.m. and No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-17½).
Sharp bettors are on UC Irvine, Liberty, Virginia Tech, Iona and Central Florida. They’re also on Colgate in the first half.
Friday’s best bets
Cincinnati (-4½) over Iowa (9:15 a.m.)
UC Irvine (+4) over Kansas State (11 a.m.)
Colgate (+17½) over Tennessee (11:45 a.m.)
Liberty (+6½) over Mississippi State (4:27 p.m.)
Thursday’s record: 2-1 ATS
