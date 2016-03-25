Betting

NCAA betting: Kruger or Altman? Oklahoma or Oregon? It’s a pick’em

By MATT YOUMANS LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 25, 2016 - 12:32 pm
 

In order to get Oklahoma to the Final Four, Lon Kruger has to go through one of his closest coaching friends. Kruger has a history with Dana Altman and Oregon.

Who’s the better coach? Who’s got the better team? Choosing sides is tough on bettors and oddsmakers.

The Ducks-Sooners matchup, an NCAA Tournament West Region final on Saturday night in Anaheim, California, is a pick’em at all major Las Vegas books. Oregon is the region’s No. 1 seed.

“Dead equals,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said of the teams. “It’s two guys I like, Kruger and Altman.”

Oklahoma, a 2½-point favorite, eliminated Texas A&M 77-63 on Thursday. The Ducks, 3½-point favorites, followed by dismantling Duke 82-68.

In 2010, when Oregon was searching for a coach, Kruger recommended Altman. Kruger left UNLV one year later.

Kruger led the Rebels to the Sweet 16 in 2007. The run ended with a 76-72 loss to the Ducks, and UNLV started a slow slide from there. Kruger’s final three teams at UNLV went 0-2 in the NCAA Tournament, 0-1 in the National Invitation Tournament and 1-8 against Mountain West rival San Diego State.

But Kruger has been rejuvenated with the switch to the Big 12 Conference, where he’s working with more resources and receiving a big boost from hot-shooting senior guard Buddy Hield. Altman guided Oregon to the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles this season.

Las Vegas books were beat up Thursday, when favorites finished 4-0 against the spread. Kansas and Villanova also posted double-digit wins. The Jayhawks are 2½-point favorites over the Wildcats in the South Region final.

In today’s games, Virginia is drawing money as a 6-point favorite over Iowa State; Notre Dame has been bet up slightly to a 1½- to 2-point favorite over Wisconsin; Gonzaga is the more popular side as a 4½-point favorite over Syracuse; North Carolina is attracting more action as a 5½-point favorite over Indiana.

Contact sports betting columnist Matt Youmans at myoumans@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2907. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyoumans247

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Sweet 16
Todd Dewey, Matt Holt and Kelly Stewart go over their picks for the NCAA March madness sweet 16.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Midwest Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA midwest bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA South Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA South bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA East Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA east bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA West Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA west bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 15
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Westgate Sports Book Director John Murray.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Basketball Week 14
Adam Hill and Kelly Stewart discuss betting strategies for college basketball.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl prop futures
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop futures.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII prop bets
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII prop bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Super Bowl LII picks
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Super Bowl LII.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL conference championships
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s conference championship games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL divisional playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL divisional playoffs.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football National Championship
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview Monday’s college football national championship.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Wild Card playoffs
Review-Journal sports betting columnist Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology sports book vice president Matt Holt preview the NFL’s Wild Card playoff weekend.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 17
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week 17 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week Three
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week three of the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like