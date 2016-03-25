NCAA betting: Kruger or Altman? Oklahoma or Oregon? It’s a pick’em

The Oregon-Oklahoma matchup, an NCAA Tournament West Region final Saturday in Anaheim, California, is a pick’em at all major Las Vegas books. Oregon is the region’s No. 1 seed, and Oklahoma is No. 2.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

In order to get Oklahoma to the Final Four, Lon Kruger has to go through one of his closest coaching friends. Kruger has a history with Dana Altman and Oregon.

Who’s the better coach? Who’s got the better team? Choosing sides is tough on bettors and oddsmakers.

The Ducks-Sooners matchup, an NCAA Tournament West Region final on Saturday night in Anaheim, California, is a pick’em at all major Las Vegas books. Oregon is the region’s No. 1 seed.

“Dead equals,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said of the teams. “It’s two guys I like, Kruger and Altman.”

Oklahoma, a 2½-point favorite, eliminated Texas A&M 77-63 on Thursday. The Ducks, 3½-point favorites, followed by dismantling Duke 82-68.

In 2010, when Oregon was searching for a coach, Kruger recommended Altman. Kruger left UNLV one year later.

Kruger led the Rebels to the Sweet 16 in 2007. The run ended with a 76-72 loss to the Ducks, and UNLV started a slow slide from there. Kruger’s final three teams at UNLV went 0-2 in the NCAA Tournament, 0-1 in the National Invitation Tournament and 1-8 against Mountain West rival San Diego State.

But Kruger has been rejuvenated with the switch to the Big 12 Conference, where he’s working with more resources and receiving a big boost from hot-shooting senior guard Buddy Hield. Altman guided Oregon to the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles this season.

Las Vegas books were beat up Thursday, when favorites finished 4-0 against the spread. Kansas and Villanova also posted double-digit wins. The Jayhawks are 2½-point favorites over the Wildcats in the South Region final.

In today’s games, Virginia is drawing money as a 6-point favorite over Iowa State; Notre Dame has been bet up slightly to a 1½- to 2-point favorite over Wisconsin; Gonzaga is the more popular side as a 4½-point favorite over Syracuse; North Carolina is attracting more action as a 5½-point favorite over Indiana.

