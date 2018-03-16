NCAA Tournament betting blog: Money never sleeps

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Todd Dewey and Adam Hill will be writing a live blog Friday on the second day of the NCAA Tournament from the Westgate sports book.

Buffalo guard Wes Clark (10) jumps to shoot against Arizona during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

Arizona coach Sean Miller kneels by the bench during the first half of a first-round game against Buffalo in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Pros vs. Joes

8:45 a.m. — People may say they enjoy the underdog stories in the NCAA Tournament, but the average recreational bettors still love a favorite.

The Westgate sports book is seeing plenty of public action on Michigan State and North Caroline today.

Professional bettors are all over West Virginia and Bucknell.

Tipoff

7:14 a.m. — The second day of the tournament comes quickly after an exhilarating and exhausting day one capped by Buffalo’s monster upset of Arizona on Thursday night. There will be plenty of people opting for lattes and coffee without Baileys instead of bloody mary’s on Friday morning at Las Vegas sports books as we all get ready to do it again.

The Bulls might’ve busted your bracket but there will be plenty of chances to recoup your pool entry fees Friday. Which team will play giant killer?

We’ll recap every game from a betting perspective.

Wagering update

There are 16 games Friday, starting with No. 1o Providence vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (-3) at 9:15 a.m. and No. 2 Purdue (-20.5) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton at 9:40 a.m.

The other morning matchups are No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 4 Wichita State (-12) at 10:30 a.m., No. 15 Georgia State vs. No. 2 Cincinnati (-13.5) at 11 a.m. and No. 15 Lipscomb vs. No. 2 North Carolina (-20.5) at 11:45 a.m.

Friday’s Best Bets

Adam Hill

Record: 1-1-1 against the spread

Creighton (-1) over Kansas State (3:50 p.m.)

Charleston (+9) over Auburn (4:25 p.m.)

Florida State (-1.5) over Missouri (6:50 p.m.)

Todd Dewey

Record: 3-0 ATS

Providence (+3) over Texas A&M (9:15 a.m.)

Butler (-1) over Arkansas (12:15 p.m.)

Charleston (+9.5) over Auburn (4:30 p.m.)

(This betting blog will be updated throughout the day).

