NCAA Tournament betting recap

Purdue's Carsen Edwards (3) receives congratulations from Matt Haarms, second from right, and other teammates as he leaves late in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game against Villanova in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. Purdue won 87-61. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Purdue's Carsen Edwards, left, and Villanova's Phil Booth dive for a loose ball during the first half of a second round men's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Purdue's Carsen Edwards (3) drives and is fouled by Villanova's Phil Booth (5) during the first half of a second round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Purdue's Carsen Edwards shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of a second round men's college basketball game against Villanova in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. Purdue won 87-61. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Purdue's Carsen Edwards (3) reacts during the first half of a second-round men's college basketball game against Villanova in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NCAA Tournament betting chart

Matchup; open/close; score

Villanova-Purdue; Purdue -3½/-3 (137½); Purdue, 87-61

The Boilermakers built an early 13-point lead and rolled behind Carsen Edwards’ 42 points.

Murray St.-Florida St.; Florida St. -5/-4 (147); Florida St., 90-62

The Seminoles made eight of their first 11 3-pointers en route to a 16-point halftime lead and never looked back.

Maryland-LSU; LSU -2/-3 (147); LSU, 69-67

Tremont Waters drove by three defenders for a winning layup with 1.6 seconds left as Maryland bettors escaped with a cover.

Wofford-Kentucky; Kentucky -5/-5½ (140); Kentucky, 62-56

Fletcher Magee went 0-for-12 from 3-point range, and the Wildcats scored the final four points on free throws.

Minnesota-Michigan St.; Michigan St. -11/-10½ (138); Michigan St., 70-50

The Gophers cut a 14-point halftime deficit to nine in the second half before Cassius Winston keyed a 7-0 run by the Spartans.

Florida-Michigan; Michigan -6/-6 (125½); Michigan, 64-49

The Wolverines held the Gators to their lowest point total of the season and finished the game on a 13-5 run.

Auburn-Kansas; Auburn -1½/-2½ (147½); Auburn, 89-75

The Tigers opened a 26-point halftime lead and never were threatened.

Baylor-Gonzaga; Gonzaga -12½/-14 (148); Gonzaga, 83-71

Baylor cut the deficit to 81-71 on Makai Mason’s layup with 26 seconds left, and Gonzaga missed two of four free throws after that.

