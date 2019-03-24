NCAA Tournament betting recap

NCAA Tournament betting chart
Matchup; open/close; score
Villanova-Purdue; Purdue -3½/-3 (137½); Purdue, 87-61
The Boilermakers built an early 13-point lead and rolled behind Carsen Edwards’ 42 points.
Murray St.-Florida St.; Florida St. -5/-4 (147); Florida St., 90-62
The Seminoles made eight of their first 11 3-pointers en route to a 16-point halftime lead and never looked back.
Maryland-LSU; LSU -2/-3 (147); LSU, 69-67
Tremont Waters drove by three defenders for a winning layup with 1.6 seconds left as Maryland bettors escaped with a cover.
Wofford-Kentucky; Kentucky -5/-5½ (140); Kentucky, 62-56
Fletcher Magee went 0-for-12 from 3-point range, and the Wildcats scored the final four points on free throws.
Minnesota-Michigan St.; Michigan St. -11/-10½ (138); Michigan St., 70-50
The Gophers cut a 14-point halftime deficit to nine in the second half before Cassius Winston keyed a 7-0 run by the Spartans.
Florida-Michigan; Michigan -6/-6 (125½); Michigan, 64-49
The Wolverines held the Gators to their lowest point total of the season and finished the game on a 13-5 run.
Auburn-Kansas; Auburn -1½/-2½ (147½); Auburn, 89-75
The Tigers opened a 26-point halftime lead and never were threatened.
Baylor-Gonzaga; Gonzaga -12½/-14 (148); Gonzaga, 83-71
Baylor cut the deficit to 81-71 on Makai Mason’s layup with 26 seconds left, and Gonzaga missed two of four free throws after that.
