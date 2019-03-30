NCAA Tournament betting recap

NCAA Tournament betting chart
Matchup; open/close; score
Michigan State-LSU; Michigan State -6/-6 (148); Michigan State, 80-63
LSU went on a 13-0 run spanning both halves to cut its deficit to four, but the Spartans answered with an 11-0 run and the Tigers never got closer than nine the rest of the way.
Auburn-North Carolina; North Carolina -5/-5½ (164); Auburn, 97-80
The Tigers went on a 14-0 run spanning both halves to go ahead 49-39 and never trailed in the second half.
Kentucky-Houston; Kentucky -2½/-2 (135); Kentucky, 62-58
The Wildcats trailed 58-55 with 1:16 left after blowing a 13-point second-half lead. But Tyler Herro hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left and added two free throws in Kentucky’s game-ending 7-0 run.
Duke-Virginia Tech; Duke -8/-7½ (143); Duke, 75-73
The Hokies ended the game on a 7-2 run to cover, and the Blue Devils escaped with the win after Virginia Tech missed two 3-pointers in the final six seconds and a shot at the rim at the buzzer.
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.