NCAA Tournament betting recap

Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman (23) beats out LSU forward Darius Days (22) for the loose ball during the first half of an East Regional semifinal in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, March 29, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NCAA Tournament betting chart

Matchup; open/close; score

Michigan State-LSU; Michigan State -6/-6 (148); Michigan State, 80-63

LSU went on a 13-0 run spanning both halves to cut its deficit to four, but the Spartans answered with an 11-0 run and the Tigers never got closer than nine the rest of the way.

Auburn-North Carolina; North Carolina -5/-5½ (164); Auburn, 97-80

The Tigers went on a 14-0 run spanning both halves to go ahead 49-39 and never trailed in the second half.

Kentucky-Houston; Kentucky -2½/-2 (135); Kentucky, 62-58

The Wildcats trailed 58-55 with 1:16 left after blowing a 13-point second-half lead. But Tyler Herro hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left and added two free throws in Kentucky’s game-ending 7-0 run.

Duke-Virginia Tech; Duke -8/-7½ (143); Duke, 75-73

The Hokies ended the game on a 7-2 run to cover, and the Blue Devils escaped with the win after Virginia Tech missed two 3-pointers in the final six seconds and a shot at the rim at the buzzer.

