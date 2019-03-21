NCAA Tournament props
Posted at Westgate, William Hill, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts and Station Casinos sportsbooks
Largest margin of victory in the first round: 38½
Total No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four
Over 1½; -200
Under 1½; +170
Will a No. 1 seed win the tournament?
Yes; -220
No: +180
No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four
2; +150
1; +180
3; +350
0; 8-1
4; 12-1
Will Duke win the tournament?
Yes; +220
No; -260
Total No. 2 seeds to reach the Final Four
Over 1; +170
Under 1; -200
Will a No. 2 seed win the tournament?
Yes; +350
No; -450
Largest seed number to reach the Final Four
Over 5½; +180
Under 5½; -220
Sum of all seeds to reach the Final Four
Over 11½; +170
Under 11½; -200
Will a 15 or 16 seed win a game?
Yes; +350
No; -400
Will a 14 seed win a game?
Yes; +120
No; -150
Will a 13 seed win a game?
Yes; -200
No; +170
Will a 12 seed win a game?
Yes; -450
No; +325
Region to win tournament
East; +135
South; +300
West; +325
Midwest; +350
Conference to win tournament
ACC; -150
Big 10; +450
SEC; 5-1
West Coast; 5-1
Big 12; 12-1
American Athletic; 28-1
Big East; 40-1
Mountain West; 50-1
Pac 12; 100-1
Field; 100-1
Will an ACC team win the tournament?
Yes; -150
No; +130
Will a Big 10 team win the tournament?
Yes; 4-1
No; -550
Will a SEC team win the tournament?
Yes; 6-1
No; -900
Will Auburn make the Sweet 16?
Yes; +105
No; -125
Will Florida make the Sweet 16?
Yes; -140
No; +120
Will Kansas make the Sweet 16?
Yes; +150
No; -180
Will LSU make the Sweet 16?
Yes; +110
No; -130
Will Maryland make the Sweet 16?
Yes; +190
No; -240
Will Marquette make the Sweet 16?
Yes; +240
No; -300
Will Michigan make the Sweet 16?
Yes; -260
No; +210
Will Purdue make the Sweet 16?
Yes; -150
No; +130
Will Villanova make the Sweet 16?
Yes; +200
No; -250
Will Buffalo make the Sweet 16?
Yes; +250
No; -310
Will Houston make the Sweet 16?
Yes; -120
No; Even
Will Iowa State make the Sweet 16?
Yes; +170
No; -200
Will Kansas State make the Sweet 16?
Yes; +180
No; -220
Will Mississippi State make the Sweet 16?
Yes; +170
No; -200
Will Texas Tech make the Sweet 16?
Yes; -170
No; +145
Will Virginia Tech make the Sweet 16?
Yes; -140
No; +120
Total wins by Mountain West teams
Over 1½; +120
Under 1½; -140
Total wins by Pac 12 teams
Over 1½; -180
Under 1½; +150
Total wins by Big East teams
Over 3½; +120
Under 3½; -140
Total wins by WCC teams
Over 3½; -130
Under 3½; +110
Total wins by ACC teams; 15½
Total wins by Big 10 teams; 10½
Total wins by Big 12 teams; 7
Total wins by Duke
Over 3½; -150
Under 3½; +130
Total wins by Virginia
Over 3½; +130
Under 3½; -150
Total wins by North Carolina
Over 2½; -160
Under 2½; +140
Tournament matchups
(More tournament wins)
Duke; -160
Gonzaga; +140
— — —
Virginia; -110
Gonzaga; -110
— — —
Duke; -155
Virginia; +135
— — —
North Carolina; -160
Michigan State; +140
— — —
Michigan State; -145
Michigan; +125
— — —
Kentucky; -120
Tennessee; Even
— — —
Kansas; -120
Iowa State; Even
— — —
Wofford; -115
UNR; -105
First team to 15 points
Thursday’s games
Bradley; +400
Michigan State; -600
— — —
Abilene Christian; +475
Kentucky; -800
— — —
Fairleigh-Dickinson; +600
Gonzaga; -1200
— — —
St. Mary’s; +140
Villanova; -160
— — —
Old Dominion; +220
Purdue; -280
— — —
Murray State; +130
Marquette; -150
— — —
Vermont; +185
Florida State; -235
— — —
Belmont; +130
Maryland; -150
— — —
Yale; +170
LSU; -200
— — —
Seton Hall; +120
Wofford; -140
— — —
Florida; +105
UNR; -125
— — —
Minnesota; +140
Louisville; -160
— — —
Montana; +300
Michigan; -400
— — —
New Mexico State; +150
Auburn; -170
— — —
Northeastern; +160
Kansas; -180
— — —
Baylor; +105
Syracuse; -125
