Guests react while watching a basketball game during the NCAA Tournament at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas Thursday, March 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

NCAA Tournament props

Posted at Westgate, William Hill, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts and Station Casinos sportsbooks

Largest margin of victory in the first round: 38½

Total No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four

Over 1½; -200

Under 1½; +170

Will a No. 1 seed win the tournament?

Yes; -220

No: +180

No. 1 seeds to reach the Final Four

2; +150

1; +180

3; +350

0; 8-1

4; 12-1

Will Duke win the tournament?

Yes; +220

No; -260

Total No. 2 seeds to reach the Final Four

Over 1; +170

Under 1; -200

Will a No. 2 seed win the tournament?

Yes; +350

No; -450

Largest seed number to reach the Final Four

Over 5½; +180

Under 5½; -220

Sum of all seeds to reach the Final Four

Over 11½; +170

Under 11½; -200

Will a 15 or 16 seed win a game?

Yes; +350

No; -400

Will a 14 seed win a game?

Yes; +120

No; -150

Will a 13 seed win a game?

Yes; -200

No; +170

Will a 12 seed win a game?

Yes; -450

No; +325

Region to win tournament

East; +135

South; +300

West; +325

Midwest; +350

Conference to win tournament

ACC; -150

Big 10; +450

SEC; 5-1

West Coast; 5-1

Big 12; 12-1

American Athletic; 28-1

Big East; 40-1

Mountain West; 50-1

Pac 12; 100-1

Field; 100-1

Will an ACC team win the tournament?

Yes; -150

No; +130

Will a Big 10 team win the tournament?

Yes; 4-1

No; -550

Will a SEC team win the tournament?

Yes; 6-1

No; -900

Will Auburn make the Sweet 16?

Yes; +105

No; -125

Will Florida make the Sweet 16?

Yes; -140

No; +120

Will Kansas make the Sweet 16?

Yes; +150

No; -180

Will LSU make the Sweet 16?

Yes; +110

No; -130

Will Maryland make the Sweet 16?

Yes; +190

No; -240

Will Marquette make the Sweet 16?

Yes; +240

No; -300

Will Michigan make the Sweet 16?

Yes; -260

No; +210

Will Purdue make the Sweet 16?

Yes; -150

No; +130

Will Villanova make the Sweet 16?

Yes; +200

No; -250

Will Buffalo make the Sweet 16?

Yes; +250

No; -310

Will Houston make the Sweet 16?

Yes; -120

No; Even

Will Iowa State make the Sweet 16?

Yes; +170

No; -200

Will Kansas State make the Sweet 16?

Yes; +180

No; -220

Will Mississippi State make the Sweet 16?

Yes; +170

No; -200

Will Texas Tech make the Sweet 16?

Yes; -170

No; +145

Will Virginia Tech make the Sweet 16?

Yes; -140

No; +120

Total wins by Mountain West teams

Over 1½; +120

Under 1½; -140

Total wins by Pac 12 teams

Over 1½; -180

Under 1½; +150

Total wins by Big East teams

Over 3½; +120

Under 3½; -140

Total wins by WCC teams

Over 3½; -130

Under 3½; +110

Total wins by ACC teams; 15½

Total wins by Big 10 teams; 10½

Total wins by Big 12 teams; 7

Total wins by Duke

Over 3½; -150

Under 3½; +130

Total wins by Virginia

Over 3½; +130

Under 3½; -150

Total wins by North Carolina

Over 2½; -160

Under 2½; +140

Tournament matchups

(More tournament wins)

Duke; -160

Gonzaga; +140

— — —

Virginia; -110

Gonzaga; -110

— — —

Duke; -155

Virginia; +135

— — —

North Carolina; -160

Michigan State; +140

— — —

Michigan State; -145

Michigan; +125

— — —

Kentucky; -120

Tennessee; Even

— — —

Kansas; -120

Iowa State; Even

— — —

Wofford; -115

UNR; -105

First team to 15 points

Thursday’s games

Bradley; +400

Michigan State; -600

— — —

Abilene Christian; +475

Kentucky; -800

— — —

Fairleigh-Dickinson; +600

Gonzaga; -1200

— — —

St. Mary’s; +140

Villanova; -160

— — —

Old Dominion; +220

Purdue; -280

— — —

Murray State; +130

Marquette; -150

— — —

Vermont; +185

Florida State; -235

— — —

Belmont; +130

Maryland; -150

— — —

Yale; +170

LSU; -200

— — —

Seton Hall; +120

Wofford; -140

— — —

Florida; +105

UNR; -125

— — —

Minnesota; +140

Louisville; -160

— — —

Montana; +300

Michigan; -400

— — —

New Mexico State; +150

Auburn; -170

— — —

Northeastern; +160

Kansas; -180

— — —

Baylor; +105

Syracuse; -125

