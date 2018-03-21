Betting

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 prop bets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2018 - 2:48 pm
 
Updated March 21, 2018 - 2:49 pm

Sweet 16 prop bets

Here are some NCAA Tournament props posted at MGM Resorts, Westgate and William Hill sports books:

First team to score 15 points

At MGM Resorts

Thursday’s games

Kansas State +120

Kentucky -140

— — —

Loyola-Chicago +110

UNR -130

— — —

Texas A&M +120

Michigan -140

— — —

Florida State +140

Gonzaga -160

Friday’s games

West Virginia +135

Villanova -155

— — —

Texas Tech Even

Purdue -120

— — —

Syracuse +185

Duke -235

— — —

Clemson +120

Kansas -140

Thursday’s game props

At Westgate

Loyola-Chicago vs. UNR

Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 16

Largest lead of the game by either team: 12

Total points by Clayton Custer: 13

Total points by Caleb Martin: 17½

Texas A&M vs. Michigan

Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 14½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 13½

Total points by Tyler Davis: 14½

Total points by Mortiz Wagner: 14

Kansas State vs. Kentucky

Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 12½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 15½

Total points by Barry Brown: 17

Total points by Kevin Knox: 16

Florida State vs. Gonzaga

Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 16½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 15½

Total points by Braian Angola: 13

Total points by Zach Norvell Jr.: 14½

Friday’s games

Kansas vs. Clemson

Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 17

Largest lead of the game by either team: 14½

Total points by Marcquise Reed: 15½

Total points by Devonte Graham: 17½

West Virginia vs. Villanova

Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 18½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 15½

Total points by Javon Carter: 18½

Total points by Jalen Brunson: 18

Syracuse vs. Duke

Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 14

Largest lead of the game by either team: 18½

Total points by Tyus Battle: 17½

Total points by Marvin Bagley: 20½

Texas Tech vs. Purdue

Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 15½

Largest lead of the game by either team: 12

Total points by Keenan Evans: 18½

Total points by Carsen Edwards: 17½

Region futures

At William Hill

East

Villanova -150

Purdue 9-2

West Virginia 9-2

Texas Tech 5-1

South

Kentucky -125

UNR 4-1

Loyola-Chicago 4-1

Kansas State 9-2

West

Gonzaga +130

Michigan +175

Texas A&M 4-1

Florida State 13-2

Midwest

Duke: -140

Kansas +170

Clemson 15-2

Syracuse 15-1

