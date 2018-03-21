NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 prop bets

Sweet 16 prop bets
Here are some NCAA Tournament props posted at MGM Resorts, Westgate and William Hill sports books:
First team to score 15 points
At MGM Resorts
Thursday’s games
Kansas State +120
Kentucky -140
— — —
Loyola-Chicago +110
UNR -130
— — —
Texas A&M +120
Michigan -140
— — —
Florida State +140
Gonzaga -160
Friday’s games
West Virginia +135
Villanova -155
— — —
Texas Tech Even
Purdue -120
— — —
Syracuse +185
Duke -235
— — —
Clemson +120
Kansas -140
Thursday’s game props
At Westgate
Loyola-Chicago vs. UNR
Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 16
Largest lead of the game by either team: 12
Total points by Clayton Custer: 13
Total points by Caleb Martin: 17½
Texas A&M vs. Michigan
Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 14½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 13½
Total points by Tyler Davis: 14½
Total points by Mortiz Wagner: 14
Kansas State vs. Kentucky
Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 12½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 15½
Total points by Barry Brown: 17
Total points by Kevin Knox: 16
Florida State vs. Gonzaga
Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 16½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 15½
Total points by Braian Angola: 13
Total points by Zach Norvell Jr.: 14½
Friday’s games
Kansas vs. Clemson
Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 17
Largest lead of the game by either team: 14½
Total points by Marcquise Reed: 15½
Total points by Devonte Graham: 17½
West Virginia vs. Villanova
Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 18½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 15½
Total points by Javon Carter: 18½
Total points by Jalen Brunson: 18
Syracuse vs. Duke
Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 14
Largest lead of the game by either team: 18½
Total points by Tyus Battle: 17½
Total points by Marvin Bagley: 20½
Texas Tech vs. Purdue
Total 3-pointers made by both teams: 15½
Largest lead of the game by either team: 12
Total points by Keenan Evans: 18½
Total points by Carsen Edwards: 17½
Region futures
At William Hill
East
Villanova -150
Purdue 9-2
West Virginia 9-2
Texas Tech 5-1
South
Kentucky -125
UNR 4-1
Loyola-Chicago 4-1
Kansas State 9-2
West
Gonzaga +130
Michigan +175
Texas A&M 4-1
Florida State 13-2
Midwest
Duke: -140
Kansas +170
Clemson 15-2
Syracuse 15-1