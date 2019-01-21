New Jersey sportsbook offers credit after Saints botched call

A sportsbook in New Jersey is offering betting credits for customers who bet on the New Orleans Saints due to the widespread belief that the team was victimized by a blown call by referees during its loss Sunday in the NFC championship game.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reacts to a call during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a coach against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A sportsbook in New Jersey is offering betting credits for customers who bet on the New Orleans Saints due to the widespread belief that the team was victimized by a blown call by referees during its loss Sunday in the NFC championship game.

PointsBet initially said Monday it “will refund all wagers” on the spread and money-line bets on the Saints, who lost the game after officials failed to call a penalty on a Los Angeles Rams defender who leveled a New Orleans receiver long before the ball arrived.

One blown call may change a game's outcome. That doesn't mean it should change YOUR outcome. We're paying back ALL SpreadLine and MoneyLine bets on the @Saints. Everyone will have their bets refunded as Bonus Bets. Just think of it as Good Karma. 😇 pic.twitter.com/oB2njgwVPS — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 21, 2019

But later in the afternoon, PointsBet said those “refunds” would come in the form of bonus bets, not cash payouts.

The Rams won the game and advanced to the Super Bowl, where they will play the New England Patriots.