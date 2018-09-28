NFL betting trends — Week 4

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady works out prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Miami at New England (-6½, 48½): The Dolphins are on an 0-6 slide against the spread at New England, where they haven’t won since the “Wildcat” game of 2008. Miami is 4-7 ATS in its last 11 away games. The Patriots are on a 12-6 cover streak at home in the regular season. Edge: Patriots.

Houston at Indianapolis (Pick, 47): The Texans are riding a 9-3 under streak and the Colts are on an 11-2 under surge. Edge: Under.

Cincinnati at Atlanta (-4, 53½): The Bengals are 8-4-1 ATS in their last 13 games as underdogs. The Falcons are on an 8-2 under uptick. Edge: Bengals and under.

Buffalo at Green Bay (-9½, 44½): The Bills pulled off the outright upset at Minnesota after losing their first two games by a combined score of 78-23. The Packers failed to cover their first two games as Lambeau Field chalk and are on a six-game spread skid overall. Green Bay is on a 20-5 over streak. Edge: Over.

Detroit at Dallas (-3, 44): Dallas is on a 5-8 spread skid as home chalk and on an 11-1 under run. Edge: slight to under.

New York Jets at Jacksonville (-7½, 38½): The Jets are 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 road games, though they’re 8-4-2 ATS in their last 14 games as underdogs. The Jets are on a 5-2 under uptick. Edge: slight to Jags and under.

Tampa Bay at Chicago (-3, 46½): The Buccaneers are on a 12-4-1 cover streak as underdogs. The over is 8-2 in Tampa Bay’s last 10 away games. The Bears are on a 2-6 spread skid as home favorites. Edge: Bucs and over.

Philadelphia (-3½, 41) at Tennessee: The over is 9-3 in the Eagles’ last 12 road games. The Titans are on a 10-1-2 spread run at home. Edge: slight to over and Titans.

Seattle (-3, 39) at Arizona: The last three meetings in Glendale went under. The Seahawks are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games at Arizona but on an 8-14-1 spread slide overall. The Cardinals have gone under in six of their last seven games. Edge: Under and slight to Seahawks.

Cleveland at Oakland (-2½, 44½): The Browns have covered their last four games. The Raiders are riding a 9-1 under run. Edge: Under and Browns.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers (-10½, 46): The Chargers are on a 10-4 under streak, though they’ve gone over in all three games this season. The 49ers are on a 7-3 cover run on the road. Edge: slight to under and 49ers.

New Orleans (-3½, 51½) at New York Giants: The Giants are on a 3-6 ATS skid at home. New York’s also on an 8-2 under streak. The Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as road chalk. Edge: Saints and under.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (-3, 50½): The Ravens are 6-2-1 ATS in the last nine meetings and on a 3-0-1 cover surge in their last four games at Heinz Field. The Steelers are on a 3-9 spread skid at home and the over is 8-3 in their last 11 home games. Edge: Ravens and over.

Monday

Kansas City (-4½, 55) at Denver: The Chiefs have won and covered the last five meetings. The over is 5-0-1 in the last six meetings. The Broncos are on a 5-2 ATS surge as home underdogs. Edge: Over and slight to Chiefs.

