NFL Week 11 betting review
Matchup Open/Close Score Point-spread highlights
Lions at Bears Lions -3/-3 (40.5) Lions 27-24 Matt Prater kicks go-ahead 52-yard FG with 1:35 left
Chiefs at Giants Chiefs -13.5/-10 (45) Giants 12-9 (OT) New York converts two Alex Smith INTs into nine points
Buccaneers at Dolphins Bucs +3/-1.5 (44) Bucs 30-20 Patrick Murray kicks tiebreaking 35-yard FG with four seconds left
Ravens at Packers Ravens -3/-2.5 (38.5) Ravens 23-0 Baltimore forces five turnovers, including three Brett Hundley INTs
Rams at Vikings Vikings -2.5/-2 (46.5) Vikings 24-7 Latavius Murray rushes for two TDs and Minnesota’s defense shuts down NFL’s highest-scoring offense
Cardinals at Texans Texans +1.5/-2.5 (38.5) Texans 31-21 D’Onta Foreman runs for two fourth-quarter TDs and Blaine Gabbert throws two fourth-quarter INTs
Jaguars at Browns Jaguars -7.5/-7 (37) Jaguars 19-7 Telvin Smith recoverss DeShone Kizer fumble for TD with 1:14 remaining
Redskins at Saints Saints -7.5/-9.5 (52.5) Saints 34-31 (OT) Drew Brees throws two TDs in final 2:53 of regulation to erase 15-point deficit
Bills at Chargers Chargers -4/-7 (41.5) Chargers 54-24 Rookie QB Nathan Peterman throws five first-half interceptions
Bengals at Broncos Broncos -2.5/-2.5 (38) Bengals 20-17 Andy Dalton throws three TD passes, first set up by Dre Kirkpatrick’s 101-yard INT return and fumble recovery
Patriots at Raiders Patriots -5.5/-7 (55.5) Patriots 33-8 Tom Brady throws for 339 yards and three TDs
Eagles at Cowboys Eagles -3.5/-6.5 (48) Eagles 37-9 Carson Wentz threw two TDs and three 2-point conversions and Dak Prescott threw three INTs