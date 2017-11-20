NFL results, line moves and point-spread highlights from Week 11.

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) celebrates a field goal with teammate Zak DeOssie (51) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NFL Week 11 betting review

Matchup Open/Close Score Point-spread highlights

Lions at Bears Lions -3/-3 (40.5) Lions 27-24 Matt Prater kicks go-ahead 52-yard FG with 1:35 left

Chiefs at Giants Chiefs -13.5/-10 (45) Giants 12-9 (OT) New York converts two Alex Smith INTs into nine points

Buccaneers at Dolphins Bucs +3/-1.5 (44) Bucs 30-20 Patrick Murray kicks tiebreaking 35-yard FG with four seconds left

Ravens at Packers Ravens -3/-2.5 (38.5) Ravens 23-0 Baltimore forces five turnovers, including three Brett Hundley INTs

Rams at Vikings Vikings -2.5/-2 (46.5) Vikings 24-7 Latavius Murray rushes for two TDs and Minnesota’s defense shuts down NFL’s highest-scoring offense

Cardinals at Texans Texans +1.5/-2.5 (38.5) Texans 31-21 D’Onta Foreman runs for two fourth-quarter TDs and Blaine Gabbert throws two fourth-quarter INTs

Jaguars at Browns Jaguars -7.5/-7 (37) Jaguars 19-7 Telvin Smith recoverss DeShone Kizer fumble for TD with 1:14 remaining

Redskins at Saints Saints -7.5/-9.5 (52.5) Saints 34-31 (OT) Drew Brees throws two TDs in final 2:53 of regulation to erase 15-point deficit

Bills at Chargers Chargers -4/-7 (41.5) Chargers 54-24 Rookie QB Nathan Peterman throws five first-half interceptions

Bengals at Broncos Broncos -2.5/-2.5 (38) Bengals 20-17 Andy Dalton throws three TD passes, first set up by Dre Kirkpatrick’s 101-yard INT return and fumble recovery

Patriots at Raiders Patriots -5.5/-7 (55.5) Patriots 33-8 Tom Brady throws for 339 yards and three TDs

Eagles at Cowboys Eagles -3.5/-6.5 (48) Eagles 37-9 Carson Wentz threw two TDs and three 2-point conversions and Dak Prescott threw three INTs