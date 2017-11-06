NFL Week 9 betting review

Raiders reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through 2020 season

The Raiders are reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through the 2020 season. The Raiders currently have an agreement to play at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum through 2018. SFGate reports that Raiders President Marc Badain has been discussing extending the team’s lease with the coliseum authority. That doesn’t worry Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. He thinks they're just trying to be cautious. Contractors say they are confident they can finish a new Las Vegas stadium in 31 months. Sisolak says the project is still on target to be complete by 2020.