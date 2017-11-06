NFL Week 9 betting review

NFL results, line moves and point-spread highlights from Week 9.
|Matchup
|Open/Close
|Score
|Point-spread highlights
|Broncos at Eagles
|Eagles -7.5/-7 (41)
|Eagles 51-23
|Carson Wentz threw four TD passes and Brock Osweiler threw two INTs
|Rams at Giants
|Rams -3.5/-6 (42.5)
|Rams 51-17
|Jared Goff threw four TD passes and Todd Gurley had two TDs
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Saints -7/-7 (54.5)
|Saints 30-10
|Drew Brees threw two TD passes and Alvin Kamara had 172 yards from scrimmage
|Bengals at Jaguars
|Jaguars -4/-4.5 (38)
|Jaguars 23-7
|Jaydon Mickens had 63-yard punt return TD in fourth quarter
|Falcons at Panthers
|Falcons +2.5/-3 (42)
|Panthers 20-17
|Julio Jones dropped wide-open 39-yard TD pass in fourth quarter
|Colts at Texans
|Texans -10.5/-6 (45)
|Colts 20-14
|T.Y. Hilton had 175 yards receiving and two TDs
|Ravens at Titans
|Titans -3.5/-3 (41)
|Titans 23-20
|Joe Flacco threw 1-yard TD pass to Mike Wallace with 46 seconds left
|Cardinals at 49ers
|Cardinals -2.5/-2.5 (39)
|Cardinals 20-10
|Drew Stanton threw two TDs and Adrian Peterson rushed for 159 yards
|Redskins at Seahawks
|Seahawks -7/-8.5 (44.5)
|Redskins 17-14
|Rob Kelley ran for winning 1-yard TD with 59 seconds left
|Chiefs at Cowboys
|Cowboys -2/-2.5 (53)
|Cowboys 28-17
|Ezekiel Elliott scored go-ahead TD late in third quarter and Dak Prescott threw two TD passes
|Raiders at Dolphins
|Raiders -2/-3 (44)
|Raiders, 27-24
|Jay Cutler threw a TD pass with 1:32 left and Kenyan Drake’s two-point conversion run resulted in a dreaded push