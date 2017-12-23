Betting

Northwestern a bargain laying single digits over Kentucky

By Brian Edwards Special to the Review-Journal
December 22, 2017 - 7:30 pm
 
Updated December 22, 2017 - 7:30 pm

I made Northwestern a 14-point favorite for its Music City Bowl matchup against Kentucky. The line is inexplicably 7½ points, so let’s pounce on the Big Ten school in what’s my strongest opinion of the postseason.

Northwestern has been college football’s best-kept secret in October and November. Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s squad has won seven in a row straight up and against the spread, with each victory by at least seven points.

Kentucky is mired in a 1-7 ATS slump and has lost four of its past six games outright. The victories were against Vanderbilt and Tennessee, who went a combined 1-15 in Southeastern Conference play.

Running back Bennie Snell garnered first-team All-SEC honors for Kentucky, but he will be facing a Northwestern defense that’s ranked ninth in the nation against the run and 19th in scoring defense (19.8 points per game).

Kentucky has produced only one TD pass in the past six games, and has been outscored 86-30 in its past two games. Northwestern has outscored its past two foes by a combined score of 81-7.

Northwestern is the vastly superior team. Look for it to win by at least two TDs in the game, which will be played Friday.

Four more plays (home team in CAPS):

South Florida-Texas Tech (Over 65½), Birmingham Bowl, Saturday: I made this number 72. We have two outstanding QBs in the Red Raiders’ Nic Shimonek and the Bulls’ Quinton Flowers. Shimonek has thrown 30 TD passes with eight interceptions. Flowers has thrown for 21 TDs with six interceptions, and he’s also rushed for 972 yards and 10 TDs.

Missouri (-2½) over Texas, Texas Bowl, Wednesday: The Tigers, riding a 7-1 ATS run, have won six straight games, and five have been by at least 29 points. Drew Lock has thrown 33 TD passes and only six interceptions during the win streak. The Longhorns have lost four of their past seven and are mired in a 1-3 ATS slump. Texas is ranked No. 108 of 130 FBS teams in pass defense and will be without starting safety DeShon Elliott, who will miss the game to stay healthy for the NFL draft. Starting cornerback Holton Hill also is out with an injury.

Washington State (-1) over Michigan State, Holiday Bowl, Thursday: The Cougars are 5-2 against teams that made the postseason, and the Spartans went 3-3. We have a huge advantage at quarterback with Luke Falk, who has a 119-to-39 career TD-to-interception ratio. Washington State is gunning for its first 10-win season in Mike Leach’s tenure.

Memphis-Iowa State (Over 66½), Liberty Bowl, Dec. 30: The over is 9-3 overall for Memphis, which has seen its games average scores of 81.1 points. The over has hit in five of the Tigers’ past six games. Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson has thrown for 36 TDs with nine interceptions. The Tigers also have the best kick returner in the country in Tony Pollard, who has four special-teams TDs.

Last week: 3-2 against the spread

Season: 41-34-2

Brian Edwards of VegasInsider.com and BrianEdwardsSports.com is providing college football analysis for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Follow @vegasbedwards on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Bowls Week 2
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview the college football bowls.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 16
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Bernie Fratto and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 16 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Bowl Edition
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 15
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for week 15 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and TI sports book director Tony Nevill preview NFL Week 14.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 13
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 13 of the NFL regular season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 14 of the college football season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 13 of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 12 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for college football week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for NFL football week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 10 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 11
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 11 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 9 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 8 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Alan Berg go over their picks for NFL week 7.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci make their picks for NFL Week 6. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci maker their picks for Week 7 of college football. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week six of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week five of college football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week four of the NFL and their best bets.
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like