Odds and props on The Match: Tiger vs. Phil

Phil Mickelson, second left, and Tiger Woods take questions during a press conference at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. The golfers will compete in a match play event on Friday. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Match: Tiger vs. Phil

Noon Friday, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas

(Odds posted at Westgate and MGM Resorts sports books)

Winner

Tiger Woods; -200

Phil Mickelson; +170

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes; 100-1

Which will be greater Friday?

Woods’ holes won; +170

Golden Knight-Flames goals; -200

First golfer to go 1 up

Woods; -125

Mickelson; +105

Which golfer will lead after nine holes?

Woods; -170

Mickelson; +145

Will either golfer win three consecutive holes?

Yes; +700

No; -1,100

Will there be extra holes (all square after 18)?

Yes; +700

No; -1,100

Correct score

(Up to 100-1)

Tiger 2 and 1; 6-1

Tiger 1 up; 15-2

Tiger 3 and 2; 8-1

Phil 2 and 1; 8-1

Phil 1 up; 10-1

Tiger 2 up; 12-1

Tiger extra holes; 12-1

Tiger 4 and 3; 12-1

Phil 3 and 2; 12-1

Phil 2 up; 16-1

Phil extra holes; 16-1

Tiger 3 and 1; 20-1

Phil 4 and 3; 20-1

Tiger 5 and 4; 25-1

Tiger 4 and 2; 30-1

Phil 3 and 1; 30-1

Tiger 5 and 3; 50-1

Phil 4 and 2; 50-1

Phil 5 and 4; 50-1

Tigers 6 and 5; 60-1

Phil 5 and 3; 80-1

Tiger 6 and 4; 100-1