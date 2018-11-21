Odds, props on Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods match in Las Vegas

The Match: Tiger vs. Phil
Noon Friday, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas
(Odds posted at Westgate and MGM Resorts sports books)
Winner
Tiger Woods; -200
Phil Mickelson; +170
Will there be a hole-in-one?
Yes; 100-1
Which will be greater Friday?
Woods’ holes won; +170
Golden Knight-Flames goals; -200
First golfer to go 1 up
Woods; -125
Mickelson; +105
Which golfer will lead after nine holes?
Woods; -170
Mickelson; +145
Will either golfer win three consecutive holes?
Yes; +700
No; -1,100
Will there be extra holes (all square after 18)?
Yes; +700
No; -1,100
Correct score
(Up to 100-1)
Tiger 2 and 1; 6-1
Tiger 1 up; 15-2
Tiger 3 and 2; 8-1
Phil 2 and 1; 8-1
Phil 1 up; 10-1
Tiger 2 up; 12-1
Tiger extra holes; 12-1
Tiger 4 and 3; 12-1
Phil 3 and 2; 12-1
Phil 2 up; 16-1
Phil extra holes; 16-1
Tiger 3 and 1; 20-1
Phil 4 and 3; 20-1
Tiger 5 and 4; 25-1
Tiger 4 and 2; 30-1
Phil 3 and 1; 30-1
Tiger 5 and 3; 50-1
Phil 4 and 2; 50-1
Phil 5 and 4; 50-1
Tigers 6 and 5; 60-1
Phil 5 and 3; 80-1
Tiger 6 and 4; 100-1
