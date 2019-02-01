Betting

Oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro leaves Las Vegas after 44 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2019 - 11:00 am
 
Updated February 1, 2019 - 11:25 am

Legendary oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro has headed back home to Pennsylvania after 44 years in Las Vegas to become director of sports relations for Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.

A native of Trafford, Pennsylvania, Vaccaro, 73, moved to Las Vegas in 1975, when he began working as a blackjack dealer at the Royal Inn and later opened the sportsbook there for owner Michael Gaughan.

Vaccaro and Gaughan opened the Barbary Coast sportsbook in 1979 and Vaccaro also ran the MGM and Golden Nugget books in the 1980s. The colorful Vaccaro, who created team season win totals, opened The Mirage sportsbook for owner Steve Wynn in 1989.

He also worked for Leroy’s and William Hill sportsbooks before rejoining Gaughan at the South Point, where since 2013 he worked as an oddsmaker alongside veteran sports book director Chris Andrews.

Rush Street Gaming owns Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh, Illinois and New York and also owns SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.

