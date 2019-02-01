Oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro leaves Las Vegas after 44 years

Legendary oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro has headed back home to Pennsylvania after 44 years in Las Vegas to become director of sports relations for Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.

Book maker Jimmy Vaccaro, left, stands next to former Cantor G&W executive Joe Asher in the race and sports book inside the Plaza hotel-casino on Friday June 20, 2008, in Las Vegas. Asher started a race and sports book management operation and hired Vaccaro to help set betting lines. MARLENE KARAS/REVIEW-JOURNAL

A native of Trafford, Pennsylvania, Vaccaro, 73, moved to Las Vegas in 1975, when he began working as a blackjack dealer at the Royal Inn and later opened the sportsbook there for owner Michael Gaughan.

Vaccaro and Gaughan opened the Barbary Coast sportsbook in 1979 and Vaccaro also ran the MGM and Golden Nugget books in the 1980s. The colorful Vaccaro, who created team season win totals, opened The Mirage sportsbook for owner Steve Wynn in 1989.

Sportsbook friends, please help us to welcome our new Director of Sports Relations Jimmy Vaccaro! It’s a homecoming for the Western Pa. native and renowned Vegas sportsbook veteran! Welcome home Jimmy! Gambling Problem? Call 1800Gambler pic.twitter.com/cqIJFMzrpp — Rivers Casino (@WinBigRivers) February 1, 2019

He also worked for Leroy’s and William Hill sportsbooks before rejoining Gaughan at the South Point, where since 2013 he worked as an oddsmaker alongside veteran sports book director Chris Andrews.

Rush Street Gaming owns Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh, Illinois and New York and also owns SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.

