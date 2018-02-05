Patriots quickly bet up to 7-point favorites in second half

The New England Patriots were quickly bet up to 7-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles on the halftime line of Super Bowl LII after opening as 6½-point favorites.
The total is 28.
The Eagles took a 22-12 lead into the half when quarterback Nick Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Trey Burton on fourth-and-goal with 38 seconds left.
The Patriots are plus-130 on the money line and the Eagles are minus-160.
