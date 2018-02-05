Patriots quickly bet up to 7-point favorites in second half

The Patriots opened as 6½-point favorites over the Eagles on the halftime line of Super Bowl LII and the total opened at 28.

Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor, right, is stopped after catching a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The New England Patriots were quickly bet up to 7-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles on the halftime line of Super Bowl LII after opening as 6½-point favorites.

The total is 28.

The Eagles took a 22-12 lead into the half when quarterback Nick Foles caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Trey Burton on fourth-and-goal with 38 seconds left.

The Patriots are plus-130 on the money line and the Eagles are minus-160.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.