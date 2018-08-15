Pennsylvania readying sports betting, not in time for NFL season

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved a set of regulations Wednesday that agency officials say is sufficient to allow sports betting to start.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Sports betting is teed up in Pennsylvania, but it won’t be up and running for the Sept. 6 start of the National Football League season.

However, none of the owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 licensed casinos have applied for a license and the gaming board doesn’t meet again until Sept. 12.

Licensed casinos can pay $10 million to operate sports betting.

The U.S. Supreme Court in May struck down a law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states.

Pennsylvania lawmakers prospectively legalized sports betting last October and slapped a 34 percent tax rate on it.