Players converge in Las Vegas as WSOP’s ‘Colossus’ begins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2018 - 12:11 am
 

The 49th World Series of Poker opened Tuesday at the Rio, but began in earnest Saturday with the “Colossus” $565 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ’em tournament, guaranteeing a cool $1 million payout to the winner.

Hundreds of players already were in on the action Saturday afternoon at a sea of poker tables spread out across a convention hall floor. The click-clacking of poker chips being stacked and bet competed with the sounds of players chatting and talking smack.

Some wore sunglasses or headphones, others came dressed in Vegas Golden Knights gear or other favorite teams. A handful straddled their chairs to receive shoulder or back massages.

At one table, a man looked at his cards, closed his eyes, wracked his brain, shook his head and halfheartedly tossed in a chip. It was a scene likely to be repeated thousands of times over the next several weeks as events unfold at the World Series of Poker.

“It’s the biggest, most prestigious (tournament) in the world,” spokesman Isaac Hansen said.

Last year’s series featured nearly 121,000 participants, and officials expect a similar turnout this year for a record 78 events running through mid-July, Hansen said.

The large payout from the Colossus tournament is a “dream” for recreational players, said Seth Palansky, vice president of corporate communications for the WSOP.

Players came from around the country and the world to compete in poker’s pinnacle event. Cody Sylva, 30, flew nearly 7,000 miles from New Zealand to take a seat at a table Saturday evening.

But on Saturday afternoon, he was simply taking in the action.

A regular player back home, Sylva said he was excited to try his hand at a more competitive level with more famous players. The WSOP’s legendary history is a big reason for the draw, Sylva said.

“It’s exciting and (it’s) being nervous at the same time,” he said.

Mike Hengemuhle has competed the past four years, he said. The tournament allows players like him to play with professionals such as two-time WSOP bracelet winner Minh Nguyen, with whom he sat at a table last year.

“I can’t afford to play in the cash games they play,” he said, laughing.

Success often comes down to luck, said first-time WSOP player Rodney Collins. Collins, 47, entered the flight using winnings from a tournament in Los Angeles.

Collins has attended the tournament before, but never as a participant. His wife, Myesha Collins, said she had pushed him to try the WSOP before, and this year he decided to finally give it a shot.

The game played quickly, and the level of competition was high, Rodney Collins said. But that’s what the World Series of Poker is all about, he said.

“Anyone who’s anyone wants to play in the World Series of Poker,” Collins said.

Winning the Colossus takes skill, of course, but also a bit of luck.

Collins didn’t have luck on his side early Saturday and bounced out during the first go-round. He plans to try his hand again Sunday during another flight of the tournament.

“Somebody here’s gonna be lucky,” Collins said.

He, like so many others, hopes it’s him.

