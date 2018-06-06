Prop bets for Golden Knights-Capitals Stanley Cup Game 5

Updated series price
Washington Capitals -700
Golden Knights +500
Game 5 props
Will either team score in the first 10 minutes?
Yes -140
No +120
Will the Knights score a goal in the first period?
Yes -190
No +160
Will the Capitals score a goal in the first period?
Yes -135
No +115
Will Game 5 go to overtime?
Yes +280
No -360
Will either team score three straight goals?
Yes +170
No -200
Will the team that scores first win the game?
Yes -280
No +230
Total goals by Capitals
Over 2.5 -120
Under 2.5 Even
Total goals by Knights
Over 2.5 -160
Under 2.5 +140
Will Alex Ovechkin score a goal?
Yes +150
No -180
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal?
Yes +190
No -240
Will T.J. Oshie get a point?
Yes -145
No +125
Will John Carlson get a point?
Yes -130
No +110
Will William Karlsson score a goal?
Yes +150
No -180
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal?
Yes +160
No -190
Will James Neal score a goal?
Yes +200
No -250
Will Erik Haula score a goal?
Yes +250
No -310
Will Shea Theodore get a point?
Yes +135
No -155
Will Reilly Smith get a point?
Yes -170
No +145
Total shots on goal by Capitals 29½
Total shots on goal by Knights 31½
Player to score first goal
Alexander Ovechkin 7-1
William Karlsson 7-1
Jonathan Marchessault 8-1
Evgeny Kuznetsov 10-1
James Neal 12-1
T.J. Oshie 12-1
Erik Haula 15-1
Reilly Smith 15-1
Alex Tuch 15-1
Nicklas Backstrom 18-1
Lars Eller 20-1
Tomas Tatar: 25-1
Tom Wilson 25-1
John Carlson 30-1
Shea Theodore 35-1
Devante Smith-Pelly 40-1
Cody Eakin 40-1
Nate Schmidt 40-1
Brett Connolly 50-1
Andre Burakovsky 50-1
Jakub Vrana 50-1
Colin Miller 50-1
Tomas Nosek 60-1
Matt Niskanen 80-1
Ryan Reaves 100-1
Brayden McNabb 100-1
Deryk Engelland 100-1
Ryan Carpenter 100-1
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 100-1
Chandler Stephenson 100-1
Dmitry Orlov 100-1
Jay Beagle 100-1
Luca Sbisa 100-1
Christian Djoos 100-1
Michael Kempny 100-1
Brooks Orpik 200-1
Field (all others) 40-1
Posted at Westgate sports book
