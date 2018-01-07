Prop bets for the College Football Playoff national championship

Alabama is a 4-point favorite over Georgia in Monday’s college football national championship, and the total is 44½.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2)passes in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Alabama is a 4-point favorite over Georgia in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship, and the total is 44½.

The Crimson Tide are minus-180 on the money line, and the Bulldogs are plus-150.

Here is a list of props at the Westgate and CG Technology sports books:

First half

Alabama; -2½; 22; Georgia

First quarter

Alabama; -½; 7½; Georgia

Alternate point spreads

Alabama; -14½; +330

Georgia; +14½; -430

— — —

Alabama; -10½; +200

Georgia; +10½; -250

— — —

Georgia; -3½; +240

Alabama; +3½; -300

— — —

Georgia; -7½; +365

Alabama; +7½; -480

— — —

Alternate totals

Over 50½; +170

Under 50½; -200

— — —

Over 38½; -230

Under 38½; +185

— — —

First score of the game:

Touchdown; -250

Any other score; +200

Will there be a safety?

Yes; +800

No; – 1400

Will there be a defensive or special teams touchdown?

Yes; +160

No; -190

Longest touchdown of the game: 42½ yards

Total completions by Jalen Hurts: 13½

Longest completion by Jalen Hurts: 39½ yards

Total touchdown passes by Jalen Hurts:

Over 1½; +140

Under 1½; -160

Player with most passing yards:

Jake Fromm; -120

Jalen Hurts; Even

Total rushing yards by Damien Harris: 72½

Longest rush by Damien Harris: 20½

Total receiving yards by Calvin Ridley: 67½

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown?

Yes; +140

No; -160

Total completions by Jake Fromm: 15½

Longest completion by Jake Fromm: 35½ yards

Total touchdown passes by Jake Fromm:

Over 1½; +160

Under 1½; -190

Total rushing yards by Nick Chubb: 72½

Total rushing yards by Sony Michel: 60½

Total receiving yards by Javon Wims: 49½

Will Javon Wims score a touchdown?

Yes; +170

No; -200

Total points by Alabama: 24½

Total points by Georgia: 20½

Player to score first touchdown:

Damien Harris (Alabama); 7-2

Jalen Hurts (Alabama); 5-1

Calvin Ridley (Alabama); 10-1

Bo Scarbrough (Alabama); 12-1

Henry Ruggs II (Alabama); 25-1

Najee Harris (Alabama); 30-1

Irv Smith, Jr. (Alabama); 30-1

Nick Chubb (Georgia); 9-2

Sony Michel (Georgia); 6-1

Javon Wims (Georgia); 10-1

Terry Goodwin (Georgia); 15-1

Mecole Hardman (Georgia); 25-1

D’Andre Swift (Georgia); 35-1

Jake Fromm (Georgia); 40-1

Field (any other player); 6-1

No TD scored in the game; 40-1

First score of the game will be:

Alabama passing TD; 4-1

Alabama rushing TD; 5-2

Alabama field goal; 3-1

Alabama defensive/special teams TD; 10-1

Alabama safety; 50-1

Georgia passing TD; 5-1

Georgia rushing TD; 5-2

Georgia field goal; 3-1

Georgia defensive/special teams TD; 12-1

Georgia safety; 50-1

Player with the most rushing yards in the game:

Nick Chubb; 2-1

Sony Michel; 5-2

D’Andre Swift; 18-1

Damien Harris; 2-1

Bo Scarbrough; 5-1

Jalen Hurts; 9-1