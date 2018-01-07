Prop bets for the College Football Playoff national championship

Alabama is a 4-point favorite over Georgia in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship, and the total is 44½.
The Crimson Tide are minus-180 on the money line, and the Bulldogs are plus-150.
Here is a list of props at the Westgate and CG Technology sports books:
First half
Alabama; -2½; 22; Georgia
First quarter
Alabama; -½; 7½; Georgia
Alternate point spreads
Alabama; -14½; +330
Georgia; +14½; -430
— — —
Alabama; -10½; +200
Georgia; +10½; -250
— — —
Georgia; -3½; +240
Alabama; +3½; -300
— — —
Georgia; -7½; +365
Alabama; +7½; -480
— — —
Alternate totals
Over 50½; +170
Under 50½; -200
— — —
Over 38½; -230
Under 38½; +185
— — —
First score of the game:
Touchdown; -250
Any other score; +200
Will there be a safety?
Yes; +800
No; – 1400
Will there be a defensive or special teams touchdown?
Yes; +160
No; -190
Longest touchdown of the game: 42½ yards
Total completions by Jalen Hurts: 13½
Longest completion by Jalen Hurts: 39½ yards
Total touchdown passes by Jalen Hurts:
Over 1½; +140
Under 1½; -160
Player with most passing yards:
Jake Fromm; -120
Jalen Hurts; Even
Total rushing yards by Damien Harris: 72½
Longest rush by Damien Harris: 20½
Total receiving yards by Calvin Ridley: 67½
Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown?
Yes; +140
No; -160
Total completions by Jake Fromm: 15½
Longest completion by Jake Fromm: 35½ yards
Total touchdown passes by Jake Fromm:
Over 1½; +160
Under 1½; -190
Total rushing yards by Nick Chubb: 72½
Total rushing yards by Sony Michel: 60½
Total receiving yards by Javon Wims: 49½
Will Javon Wims score a touchdown?
Yes; +170
No; -200
Total points by Alabama: 24½
Total points by Georgia: 20½
Player to score first touchdown:
Damien Harris (Alabama); 7-2
Jalen Hurts (Alabama); 5-1
Calvin Ridley (Alabama); 10-1
Bo Scarbrough (Alabama); 12-1
Henry Ruggs II (Alabama); 25-1
Najee Harris (Alabama); 30-1
Irv Smith, Jr. (Alabama); 30-1
Nick Chubb (Georgia); 9-2
Sony Michel (Georgia); 6-1
Javon Wims (Georgia); 10-1
Terry Goodwin (Georgia); 15-1
Mecole Hardman (Georgia); 25-1
D’Andre Swift (Georgia); 35-1
Jake Fromm (Georgia); 40-1
Field (any other player); 6-1
No TD scored in the game; 40-1
First score of the game will be:
Alabama passing TD; 4-1
Alabama rushing TD; 5-2
Alabama field goal; 3-1
Alabama defensive/special teams TD; 10-1
Alabama safety; 50-1
Georgia passing TD; 5-1
Georgia rushing TD; 5-2
Georgia field goal; 3-1
Georgia defensive/special teams TD; 12-1
Georgia safety; 50-1
Player with the most rushing yards in the game:
Nick Chubb; 2-1
Sony Michel; 5-2
D’Andre Swift; 18-1
Damien Harris; 2-1
Bo Scarbrough; 5-1
Jalen Hurts; 9-1