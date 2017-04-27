ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Betting

Raiders favored in 12 games in NFL lines posted by CG Technology

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2017 - 8:04 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2017 - 8:13 pm

Rather than post prop bets on the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday in Philadelphia, CG Technology sports book instead decided to make lines on every NFL regular-season game in Weeks 1 to 16.

The lines will be available for wagering at noon Thursday, but here’s a sneak peek at the point spreads on Raiders games.

Oakland is favored in 12 games — eight of them by three points or fewer — with its Week 15 home matchup against the Cowboys a pick’em. The Raiders are 8½-point favorites over the Jets in their Sept. 17 home opener and 8-point home favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Oakland is an underdog in three games — getting 2 points at Denver in Week 2, 1½ points from the Patriots in Week 11 in Mexico City and 3 points at Kansas City in Week 14.

Including their playoff loss to the Texans last season, the Raiders went 12-5 straight-up and 10-7 against the spread. They won five games by three points or fewer and beat Tampa Bay by six in overtime.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like