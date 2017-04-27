Raiders favored in 12 games in NFL lines posted by CG Technology

Rather than post prop bets on the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday in Philadelphia, CG Technology sports book instead decided to make lines on every NFL regular-season game in Weeks 1 to 16.
The lines will be available for wagering at noon Thursday, but here’s a sneak peek at the point spreads on Raiders games.
Oakland is favored in 12 games — eight of them by three points or fewer — with its Week 15 home matchup against the Cowboys a pick’em. The Raiders are 8½-point favorites over the Jets in their Sept. 17 home opener and 8-point home favorites over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.
Oakland is an underdog in three games — getting 2 points at Denver in Week 2, 1½ points from the Patriots in Week 11 in Mexico City and 3 points at Kansas City in Week 14.
Including their playoff loss to the Texans last season, the Raiders went 12-5 straight-up and 10-7 against the spread. They won five games by three points or fewer and beat Tampa Bay by six in overtime.
Raiders’ 2017 regular-season lines
Courtesy of CG Technology sports book
(Available for wagering at noon Thursday; home team in CAPS)
Week 1 Raiders 1 TITANS
Week 2 RAIDERS 8.5 Jets
Week 3 Raiders 1 REDSKINS
Week 4 BRONCOS 2 Raiders
Week 5 RAIDERS 4.5 Ravens
Week 6 RAIDERS 8 Chargers
Week 7 RAIDERS 3 Chiefs
Week 8 Raiders 1.5 BILLS
Week 9 Raiders 1 DOLPHINS
Week 10 Bye
Week 11 Patriots 1.5 RAIDERS (at Mexico City)
Week 12 RAIDERS 3 Broncos
Week 13 RAIDERS 3 Giants
Week 14 CHIEFS 3 Raiders
Week 15 RAIDERS PK Cowboys
Week 16: Raiders 1 EAGLES