Remember the Chiefs, forget the Titans in AFC wild-card game

Unless Denzel Washington shows up to coach the Titans, Kansas City should take care of business and cover as an 8½-point favorite.

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t won a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium since 1994, when Joe Montana was their quarterback.

The Chiefs won’t need a Hall of Famer to help them end their home postseason drought in Saturday’s AFC wild-card game against Tennessee.

All 11 playoff winners covered the spread last season, and winners in the wild-card round are on an incredible 35-2-1 run against the spread.

Tennessee is the weakest entry in the 12-team NFL playoff field. It lost three of its final four games, has a negative point differential and its anemic offense has averaged 18.4 points in the past seven games.

Marcus Mariota has thrown more interceptions (15) than touchdown passes (13), and running back DeMarco Murray is out with a knee injury, leaving Derrick Henry to carry the load.

Kansas City started the season 5-0 before hitting a 1-6 slide, but it has regained its stride during a four-game winning streak. The Chiefs have averaged 28.6 points in their past five games, and quarterback Alex Smith (26 TDs, five interceptions) has explosive weapons in running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Kansas City’s defense has allowed an average of only 16.8 points at home. Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey is no Herman Boone, the high school coach immortalized in the movie “Remember the Titans.”

Four more plays (home team in CAPS):

RAMS (-5½) over Falcons: Atlanta has been shaky all season following its epic collapse in Super Bowl LI, but it’s suddenly become the trendy underdog pick of wild-card weekend. A CG Technology sports book bettor wagered $55,000 on the Falcons on Friday, causing the line to move from 6 to 5½. We’ll take the discounted price on Los Angeles, which leads the league in scoring (29.9 ppg) behind quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley, an MVP candidate. Aaron Donald (11 sacks) and the Rams’ No. 12 scoring defense should contain an Atlanta attack that’s averaging 11 points fewer than last season and will be further slowed playing outdoors on grass.

Bills-JAGUARS (Under 40): Jacksonville is in the playoffs because of its No. 2 scoring defense (16.8 ppg) and top-rated rushing attack. Buffalo rarely turns the ball over and averaged only 18.9 ppg when running back LeSean McCoy was at full strength. The Bills will be hard-pressed to score if he’s unable to play at a high level after leaving Sunday’s finale with an ankle injury.

SAINTS (-6½) over Panthers: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees has his most complete team in New Orleans, with a potent running game and top-10 defense. The Saints swept the season series in dominant fashion, winning 34-13 and 31-21, and have covered the past six meetings. Cam Newton is coming off a 22-10 loss at Atlanta in which he completed 14 of 34 passes and threw three interceptions. Newton’s 16 picks this season are the most of any NFL quarterback besides Browns rookie DeShone Kizer (22).

