RJ’s Todd Dewey talks sports betting on Dan Patrick Show — VIDEO

The Review-Journal’s betting reporter Todd Dewey went on the Dan Patrick show Wednesday morning to discuss the sports betting landscape and whether or not the Las Vegas sports betting scene will change over time.

Dewey discusses the Supreme Court ruling earlier this month, allowing other states to open up legalized sports betting. The full interview with Dan Patrick is below, including how much liability sports books will have if the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup.

