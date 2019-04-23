Sharp bettors back Sharks over Golden Knights in Game 7

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) just misses on a shot past San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the first overtime period of Game 6 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Game 7 of the Golden Knights-Sharks playoff series shapes up as a showdown at Las Vegas sportsbooks between the Pros and the Joes.

The line on Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game at the SAP Center in San Jose opened as a pick’em but the Sharks have since moved to consensus minus 115 favorites over Vegas, a plus 105 underdog.

Wiseguys bet on San Jose at minus 110 at MGM Resorts to push the line to minus 120 on Tuesday, but the MGM lowered the line back to minus 110 after taking more money on the Knights.

“We took some sharp money on the Sharks but the public is all over Vegas,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said.

The public also is backing the Knights at CG Technology sportsbook.

“Right now we’re about low five figures high on the Knights, all fan money,” CG Technology risk manager Tony DiTommaso said. “It looks like the offshores have drifted the Sharks way, so I would anticipate us getting some favorite money.”

The total is 5½ (over -130) at several Las Vegas books and 6 (under -115) at several others.

The ticket count at the MGM is 3-1 in favor of the Knights and the money is 2-1 on Vegas, while the ticket count on the total is 2-1 on the over and the money is 4-1 on the over.

The biggest bet the MGM took as of early Tuesday afternoon was a $5,000 wager on the Sharks. An MGM bettor has a $22,000 wager to win $20,000 on San Jose to win the series.

A Westgate bettor placed a $27,500 wager to win $25,000 on Vegas to win the series. Another Westgate bettor wagered $24,000 to win $20,000 on the Knights to win the series and another bet $18,000 to win $15,000 on Vegas to win the series.

Underdogs are 25-18 in the NHL playoffs and the under is 23-17-3.

