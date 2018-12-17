Betting

Sharp bettors eye under in Saints-Panthers ‘MNF’ matchup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2018 - 1:41 pm
 
Updated December 17, 2018 - 1:46 pm

The Saints have gone under the total in their last four games while the Panthers have gone under in three of their last four. Sharp bettors are banking on those trends to continue on “Monday Night Football.”

The consensus total is 50½ at Las Vegas sports books for the NFC South showdown in Charlotte, North Carolina after it opened as high as 54.

“Believe it or not — and it’s very unusual for a Monday night game and very unusual for a Saints game — but we need the over here,” The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback said Monday afternoon. “We opened the total at 52½, it was as low as 49½ and it’s at 50 right now. Sharp money has driven it down.

“The game itself is not a real big decision for us.”

New Orleans is a consensus 6-point favorite over Carolina after the line opened as high as 7.

With the Rams (11-3) losing to the Eagles on Sunday night, the Saints (11-2) have the inside track to the NFC’s top seed. The Panthers (6-7) are in desperation mode after five straight losses (0-5 ATS).

“The overall early action was clearly on the Panthers at plus 7 and plus 6½,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “The game seems to have settled in at 6, with some action on the Saints at 6.

“This is a much bigger game to the Panthers, especially with the Rams losing (Sunday).”

Esposito expects his book to need Carolina by kickoff. The Panthers are coming off a stretch of four road games in five weeks. They’ve been much better at home, going 5-1 straight up and 4-2 ATS.

The Saints are playing their third straight road game. They didn’t score a touchdown in the first half of their last two games: a 13-10 loss at Dallas and a 28-14 win at Tampa Bay in which New Orleans erased a 14-3 halftime deficit.

The Saints swept all three meetings with Carolina last year and have covered the last four games in Charlotte.

More betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 13
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 12
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for College Football Week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik discuss their picks for NFL Week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down the NFL Week 10 slate.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and John Lukasik break down college football week 11 match ups.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 10
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 9
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 9 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 8
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 8 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 7 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 6 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and John Lukasik pick their best bets for week 5 of the NFL football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey and John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week four of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Cromwell sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of the NFL.
More in Betting
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like